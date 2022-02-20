Share
Report of Leaked Messages Shows RCMP Troopers Ready to Crush Freedom Convoy: 'Time for the Protesters to Hear Our Jackboots'

 By Jack Davis  February 20, 2022 at 6:59am
A new report alleges that Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers participating in the destruction of the Freedom Convoy protest exchanged messages about the level of brutal force they would use on protesters.

In what The New York Times described as a “show of force,” Canadian authorities cleaned out the Freedom Convoy protest site in Ottawa on Saturday, resulting in 170 arrests.

Demonstrator David Paisley, 33, shared the details of his arrest, according to the Times, saying the officer “had a big military rifle, he pointed right at my chest, he yelled at me to get down, on the ground. It was like a movie scene.”

The tactics of the day were such that Ottawa police published a Twitter post asked members of the public to stop calling emergency numbers “to express displeasure about the police action to remove an unlawful assembly downtown.”

The Canadian political news and commentary website Rebel News said that it obtained screenshots of RCMP officers exchanging as they prepared to clear out protesters.

'Epstein's Pimp' Found Hanged in Jail Cell; All Public Action in Case Ends with the Death

The Rebel News report acknowledged it had not been able to authenticate and had reached out to RCMP communications for comment.

The officers are reportedly members of the Musical Ride team, an equestrian troupe of RCMP members that normally performs at exhibitions to showcase and promote the “mounted police” history of the law enforcement agency.

The team members were in Ottawa to assist in the crackdown on the protests, Rebel News reported.

“Time for the protesters to hear our jackboots on the ground,” the site quotes RCMP officer as writing.

Is this crackdown on protesters an abuse of police power?

The same officer is also quoted as writing, “Don’t kick all of them out until next weeks group gets our turn.”

The report quotes another RCMP officer joking about a video that showed mounted officers trampling protesters.

“[J]ust watched the horse video – that is awesome,” the message read.

The text then said, “we should practice that manoeuvre.”

Ottawa Police Criticize Misinformation as Video of Mounted Officers Bowling Over Disabled Protester Goes Global

Rebel News, which was established in 2015, is a Toronto-based site that gives its mission as telling “the other side of the story.’

The site said that one of its reporters, Alexa Lavoie was “brutally struck with a baton, shot at close range with a pepper canister which then broke, burning her face and eyes.”


In response to the tactics, Dagny Pawlak, a spokeswoman for the truckers, told the Times in a text message that the assault on the protesters was  “horrific, A dark moment in Canadian history.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation