Report: At Least 2 of the 5 Leftist New Year's Eve Bombing Suspects Are Transgender

A new report claims that two of five people arrested in connection with what the FBI said was a plot to unleash a wave of terrorist bombings in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve are transgender.

The FBI said that the people arrested were a splinter group of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, which federal officials said has a pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology, according to USA Today. The suspects were part of a Signal group chat calling itself “Order of the Black Lotus.”

FBI Director Kash Patel named four suspects — Audrey Ilene Carroll, 30; Dante Garfield, 24; Zachary Aaron Page, 32; and Tina Lai, 41– and said five businesses were being targeted.

The defendants also allegedly discussed using pipe bombs to attack U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, with Carroll accused of saying, “That would take some of them out and scare the rest of them.”

I can exclusively report that the fifth unnamed arrested suspect in the Turtle Island Liberation Front New Year’s Eve mass bombing terror plot is Trantifa militant Micah James Legnon (center photo, in blue). Legnon is on a federal hold in Lafayette, La. He is a trans activist… pic.twitter.com/RZno4u6eaz — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 16, 2025

Journalist Andy Ngo said there is another dimension to the arrests.

“I can exclusively report that the fifth unnamed arrested suspect in the Turtle Island Liberation Front New Year’s Eve mass bombing terror plot is Trantifa militant Micah James Legnon,” Ngo posted on X.

“Legnon is on a federal hold in Lafayette, La. He is a trans activist and identifies as a female. His social media is filled with posts calling for the m-rder of people he labels as ‘fascists,’” Ngo wrote.

“Authorities say the Turtle Island Liberation Front, a far-left communist ‘decolonization’ terror group, planned to blow up ICE agents and locations with homemade bombs,” he wrote.

“Audrey Illeene Carroll, 30; Zachary Aaron Page (trans), 32; Tina Lai, 41; and Dante Gaffield, 24, are the other comrades arrested in Los Angeles after they were caught allegedly traveling to the desert to test their explosives,” he wrote.

“Legnon is an ex-Marine and a former cop,” he wrote.

None of the five bombing terror suspects are Muslim. They’re communist Trantifa-types. https://t.co/ucms2dAcbm — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 15, 2025

As noted by Fox News, investigators said that when they searched the suspects’ homes, they found a detailed copy of the planned attack.

A federal criminal complaint said three suspects had gone to the Mojave Desert to test their bombs.

“While in the desert, the co-conspirators took steps to begin construction of the devices, including unloading the bomb-making materials (e.g., precursors, PVC pipes, and fuses) from their cars and beginning to assemble the materials on a table; constructing a tent to keep the bomb materials shaded from the sun; wiping down the interior of one of the PVC pipes,” the complaint said.

The complaint said that the group planned to divide into teams to put backpacks with IEDs in them at their assigned targets, according to ABC News.

An “off ground team member” would monitor police scanners, according to the complaint.

