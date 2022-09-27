Report: Leftist DA Offers Rapist Easy Way Out - Blows Up in His Face When a Sex Crime Spree Unfolds

Crime continues to plague the streets of New York as a newly released criminal allegedly went on a sex crime spree in the Bronx.

The alleged crime spree took place on Sept. 15. The suspect, 25-year-old Justin Washington, was previously arrested and charged in February for raping a teen relative, the New York Post reported.

If convicted of that initial charge, Washington could have received 25 years of hard time in prison, according to an unnamed member of the New York Police Department. Instead, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg offered the rapist a plea deal in August.

The deal stipulated that Washington would only receive 30 days in jail and five years of probation. The move has left many within the NYPD stunned.

Washington’s alleged crime spree involved an 18-year-old male and four women. He is accused of molesting and attempting to rape two of the women, including one who is homeless.

The fiend was arrested two days later at a homeless shelter. He has since been charged with attempted rape, burglary, forcible touching, and sexually motivated felony and given a trip back to Rikers Island, the Post reported.

The fact that Washington was allowed back on the streets after his initial rape charge has baffled and disgusted members of the NYPD. Speaking anonymously, many voiced their displeasure with the DA’s actions.

One asked, “How does a man who rapes an innocent teenage girl walk the streets to sexually attack [five] more innocent [people], including a homeless woman?”

Another officer criticized Bragg directly, stating, “These were very traumatizing crimes and he shouldn’t have been allowed to walk the streets. What about the teenager? … The DA should be coming up with programs for victims, not criminals.”

Emily Tuttle, a spokeswoman for the DA’s office, sought to defend Bragg for letting Washington walk free.

“Our experienced sex crimes prosecutors conducted a thorough investigation and were in regular contact with the survivor’s family throughout this case,” she said.

“Based on the evidence, we determined that this was an appropriate plea to spare the young survivor from having to testify, while holding Washington accountable for his conduct.”

She concluded by addressing Washington’s latest alleged crimes, stating, “As the investigation into this week’s extremely disturbing allegations in the Bronx continues, we will determine whether to ask for a lengthier jail sentence.”

One of Washington’s alleged victims, a 26-year-old woman who said she witnessed the man masturbating on her fire escape, was not at all surprised that he was initially released by Bragg’s office.

“Isn’t that what they do?” she lamented.

