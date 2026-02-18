Share
Commentary
Secretary of State Marco Rubio gives a thumbs up Monday as he departs at the Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary.
Commentary
Secretary of State Marco Rubio gives a thumbs up Monday as he departs at the Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary. (Alex Brandon - pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Report: Legacy Media 'Journalist' Caught Giving Marco Rubio the Finger During Press Conference

 By Michael Schwarz  February 18, 2026 at 12:38pm
Share

Every honest person knows that establishment “journalists” have one job: sell the propaganda that their elite liberal bosses want sold.

Of course, to preserve the long-shattered illusion of “objective journalism,” those propagandists often try to suppress their hostility toward conservatives.

Earlier this week, a camera caught propagandist Thomas Escritt of Bloomberg repeatedly flipping his middle fingers at Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The incident occurred at a Monday press conference in Budapest with Rubio and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to Townhall.

In a clip posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, Escritt, in a failed attempt at subtlety, kept his arms down and, while seated, raised the middle finger on both hands as he casually twirled and pointed them in Rubio’s direction.

On Saturday at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Rubio delivered an epic, America-first speech.

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 2028 presidential hopeful, repeatedly embarrassed herself on an international stage.

No wonder propagandists like Escritt were in such a foul mood.

Conservatives on X, one of the world’s few remaining bastions of truth and sanity, rightly compared Escritt to an activist, a child, a psycho, and even a doctor practicing medicine without a license.

Related:
The Atlantic Runs a Strange 'Hitler's Greenland Obsession' Piece Clearly Meant to Target Trump

To conservative readers, of course, liberal media bias hardly constitutes news.

There is something relatively novel, however, in Escritt’s apparent lack of self-control.

To illustrate, at least for readers of a certain age, imagine cameras had caught former ABC News White House correspondent Sam Donaldson surreptitiously giving then-President Ronald Reagan the finger. No one ever mistook Donaldson for a Reagan voter. But that kind of disrespect, even from a liberal journalist with an annoying smirk, would not have gone over well. Donaldson’s bosses, for one, would not have liked it.

Today, on the other hand, propagandists like Escritt seem not to care about perception. They understand, for instance, that back in their newsrooms, their equally deranged colleagues will welcome them as “resistance” heroes.

Of course, as establishment outlets continue to hemorrhage readers and viewers, the propagandists may soon reap what they have sown.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Outrageous: The Wokesters Have Finally Come for Carrie Underwood - Superstar Country Singer Attacked Multiple Times
The Atlantic Runs a Strange 'Hitler's Greenland Obsession' Piece Clearly Meant to Target Trump
After Years of Pretending Assistant HHS Sec. 'Rachel' Levine Was Normal, Leftists Fixate on RFK Jr. and Kid Rock Being Shirtless
Report: Legacy Media 'Journalist' Caught Giving Marco Rubio the Finger During Press Conference
Watch: NBA All-Star Boldly Proclaims Jesus to Reporter on National TV
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation