Report: Legacy Media 'Journalist' Caught Giving Marco Rubio the Finger During Press Conference

Every honest person knows that establishment “journalists” have one job: sell the propaganda that their elite liberal bosses want sold.

Of course, to preserve the long-shattered illusion of “objective journalism,” those propagandists often try to suppress their hostility toward conservatives.

Earlier this week, a camera caught propagandist Thomas Escritt of Bloomberg repeatedly flipping his middle fingers at Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The incident occurred at a Monday press conference in Budapest with Rubio and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to Townhall.

In a clip posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, Escritt, in a failed attempt at subtlety, kept his arms down and, while seated, raised the middle finger on both hands as he casually twirled and pointed them in Rubio’s direction.

Bloomberg reporter caught making middle-finger gestures during Marco Rubio and Viktor Orbán joint conference pic.twitter.com/s9hkQ9SYyn — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 17, 2026

On Saturday at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Rubio delivered an epic, America-first speech.

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 2028 presidential hopeful, repeatedly embarrassed herself on an international stage.

No wonder propagandists like Escritt were in such a foul mood.

Conservatives on X, one of the world’s few remaining bastions of truth and sanity, rightly compared Escritt to an activist, a child, a psycho, and even a doctor practicing medicine without a license.

They’re not reporters, they’re activists. — HarryLegend (@harrylegend33) February 17, 2026

Peak legacy media meltdown—can’t handle adults actually defending the West so he resorts to finger-wagging like a soyboy on TikTok — The Dark Knight (@Andrew35487355) February 17, 2026

This is how children act when adults are in charge. — America1sT (@SSSOCACO) February 17, 2026

Who does that? Only an unhinged, ideologically driven psycho — JohnnyB (@Beefcurtains_13) February 17, 2026

I love when “journalists” expose themselves. Now can we treat this like a doctor getting caught practicing medicine without being certified? This clown used the Bloomberg name to pose as unbiased, so this is clearly malpractice. — Truthy Truth (@TruthyTruth) February 17, 2026

To conservative readers, of course, liberal media bias hardly constitutes news.

There is something relatively novel, however, in Escritt’s apparent lack of self-control.

To illustrate, at least for readers of a certain age, imagine cameras had caught former ABC News White House correspondent Sam Donaldson surreptitiously giving then-President Ronald Reagan the finger. No one ever mistook Donaldson for a Reagan voter. But that kind of disrespect, even from a liberal journalist with an annoying smirk, would not have gone over well. Donaldson’s bosses, for one, would not have liked it.

Today, on the other hand, propagandists like Escritt seem not to care about perception. They understand, for instance, that back in their newsrooms, their equally deranged colleagues will welcome them as “resistance” heroes.

Of course, as establishment outlets continue to hemorrhage readers and viewers, the propagandists may soon reap what they have sown.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.