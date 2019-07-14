Report: Letting Pences Down Was Trump’s Greatest Regret After ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

When the “Access Hollywood” tape dropped in early October 2016, there was just one politician Donald Trump was worried about upsetting, according to Politico.

That person is Mike Pence.

In an in-depth report of the few days that could have turned the election in a different direction for Trump, Politico reveals what happened behind the scenes as The Washington Post revealed the recording of Trump’s lewd remarks.

When the tape was released, Pence immediately called Trump to tell him that the best course of action was to offer a sincere apology.

The recording included then-businessman Trump making crude comments about his interactions with women.

Due to the content of that tape, Pence and his wife, Karen, went back to Indiana to pray about their next steps.

Trump, however, felt awful about disappointing the Pences, according to Politico.

After talking with Pence, Trump hung up the phone and said, “Oh, boy. Mother is not going to like this.”

“Mother” is the term of endearment that Mike Pence often uses for Karen.

Politico reveals that while Pence may have not been Trump’s favorite person at the beginning of the campaign, Trump had “grown unusually fond of Pence.”

A then-candidate Trump had grown to respect the Indiana governor because of his authenticity and the genuineness of his faith.

“There was a sincerity to his running mate that he thought rare and endearing,” Politico reported.

Trump also admired how Pence treated his wife and often commented about them holding hands.

He would often point to them and say, “Look at them. They’re so in love!”

Additionally, Trump appreciated the fact that Pence genuinely believed that he was a decent person and “had worked hard to earn that faith,” according to Politico.

Politico said that Trump had left a voicemail on Pence’s phone the night of the vice-presidential debate to say that Trump had said a prayer for him.

While the “Access Hollywood” tape may have strained the relationship of the two, it appears that has been rectified, as Pence is often a vocal supporter of the president.

Earlier this month, Pence praised the president via Twitter for his work on the economy.

“Another incredible jobs report! 224k new jobs added, far exceeding expectations. Over 6 million new jobs since the 2016 election, and under [President Donald Trump], that’s now 16 months of unemployment below 4 percent!” he tweeted.

“Our economy is on fire!”

