Report: It Looks Like Bernie Voters Could Throw Win to Trump If Biden Gets Nomination

The supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are a loyal bunch and they do not tend to get on board with anyone who is not their socialist hero.

Many of them sat at home during the 2016 presidential election, which was not the only reason that President Donald Trump won — but it certainly did not hurt.

And now many of them are threatening to sit home again in 2020 if the Democratic Party insists on rigging its primary for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders supporters believe that the senator, who is at or near the top of most polls in a very close race in Iowa, is getting shafted by the Democrats and the establishment media again. And they are not happy about it, the Washington Examiner reported.

Joe Jackelen, 35, told the Examiner that he wrote Sanders’ name in on his 2016 presidential ballot as he refused to vote for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, saying that he did not like what she “stood for.”

“When I look at some of these other candidates out there, I can see them just sucking any enthusiasm from any undecided voters. So anyone who might have been for Bernie won’t vote for Biden or any of the others out there,” he said after a town hall for Sanders in Newton, Iowa.

“I think that people will sit at home because they see establishment Democrats that don’t really care. The only thing that they bring to the table is that they’re not Trump. That is not going to drive enough people out that will get a win over Trump,” Jackelen, an IT professional, said.

Another voter, 65-year-old Kay Pence, is also disillusioned by the state of the Democratic Party, who said that she did not see the “hope and change” that former President Barack Obama promised.

“A lot of people are backing away from voting,” Pence said. And her sentiment is backed up by many people on social media who are not interested in Biden as a candidate.

“If Joe ‘Crime Bill’ Biden is the nominee, I’m sitting the election out,” one Twitter user wrote.

If Joe “Crime Bill” Biden is the nominee, I’m sitting the election out. #NeverBiden https://t.co/ZFv8rQC9y4 — yellow vest america 🦺 (@america_vest) January 15, 2020

“Joe Biden has way too many skeletons in his closet to win an election with Trump. Democrats will nominate him at their own peril. Biden guarantees 4 more years of Trump. #NeverBiden,” another wrote.

Joe Biden has way too many skeletons in his closet to win an election with Trump. Democrats will nominate him at their own peril. Biden guarantees 4 more years of Trump.#NeverBiden https://t.co/5SKnba64eK — Blue Check! (@torstrick) January 20, 2020

And there were many more similar sentiments.

Joe Biden in 1993 speech warned of ‘predators on our streets’ – CNN Video

joe biden is a racist trump democrat this is disqualifying @joebiden drop out #NeverBiden https://t.co/hp8o5XyJTr — #GayWaiterPaul2020 (@PaulSorrentino3) January 19, 2020

Why isn’t creepy @joebiden being talked about more? I mean he does not interact with women in a normal fashion, he’s actions border on sexual assault IMHO#NeverBiden #CreepyJoe https://t.co/gZu3jq6pbI — Mark Buckman for Bernie Sanders! (@bAdmArk) January 20, 2020

If you’re looking for a president with a track record of boosting foreign intervention, expanding the surveillance state, and steadfastly backing Israel despite its war crimes, Joe Biden is your guy.#BidenIsaWarhawk #NeverBiden#NoMoreWars https://t.co/gby9QXJcK3 — 🌹Dark Warlord🌹 (@drkwarlord) January 20, 2020

Thread. 5 videos of Biden calling for social security cuts. Show your parents & grandparents what they have at stake with a Biden Presidency. This man is a Republican in Democrat clothing. #NeverBiden https://t.co/si7CZ6jt5C — BernItUpOrBurnItDown🔥🌹 (@kicranston) January 19, 2020

But some Democrats, like 51-year-old insurance analyst Bryan Crowder, don’t see it that way.

“Bernie’s had his chance four years ago. He’s 78; he had a heart attack. Come on. His electability is not there. His demographic is the 20-something age group, right? Who are the ones who get out and vote or go caucus?” he told the Examiner.

“‘If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination, well, I’m not going to vote.’ How did that work for you last time? We’ve got to stop letting 70-year-old white men rule the presidency, and the Senate, and the House. It’s time to usher in that new era we’ve been talking about,” Crowder said.

It is primary season and far too early to know if the Bernie-or-bust crowd will stick to their guns the way many did in 2016. And there is also no way to know if they represent enough votes to affect the election.

As it stands, there are major electability issues with all of the Democratic candidates and they all appear to be running on a platform of “Hey, I’m not Trump.”

But one thing is for certain: Watching them fight amongst themselves is comedy gold.

