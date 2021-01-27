The possibility of former President Donald Trump starting a third party may be shrinking, as his team is resistant to associate with a recently created “MAGA Patriot Party.”

A statement of organization was filed to the Federal Election Commission on Monday for the MAGA Patriot Party National Committee that listed the Trump campaign as a joint fundraiser.

The organization was founded by James Davis of Florida, but listed the party’s address as San Antonio, Texas.

“To be clear: DJTFP has no affiliation with Patriot Party, which is not authorized by Mr. Trump or DJTFP.” Former President Trump’s team disavowed a newly formed political committee called the MAGA Patriot Party. https://t.co/ng2W87APiU — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) January 26, 2021

TRENDING: Restaurant Owner Rips Biden's $15 Minimum Wage Plan, Reveals What It Will Do to Small Businesses

“We’re building a really strong framework across the country, we’re hoping they join us,” Davis told KVII-TV.

Unfortunately for Davis, the former president is not endorsing the newly formed third party.

“We are not supportive of this effort, have nothing to do with it and only know about it through public reporting,” Trump spokesman Jason Miller told NewsNation Now.

Do you think it's wise that Trump's team distanced themselves from this new third party? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 74% (582 Votes) 26% (206 Votes)

The filing comes amid speculation that the president would form a party to challenge both Republicans and Democrats, and that would give a home to many right-wing populists, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

The Trump team distancing themselves from the Patriot Party organization is an indication that they know a third party would be doomed from the start, however, the Trump campaign may reportedly be open to the option in the future.

Jason Miller, formerly a senior Trump campaign advisor, said Sunday that Trump is not planning to launch a third party at the moment, but could do so in the future.https://t.co/nbkxZCJMtm — ABC 7 Amarillo (@ABC7Amarillo) January 26, 2021

Politicians starting third parties is not unheard of in American history — one of the most notable instances occurred when former President Theodore Roosevelt started the Progressive Party after his two terms in office. The Progressive Party failed to gain lasting momentum, however, and dissolved just eight years after its founding in 1912.

Conservatives who would support a third party need to understand that this would give Democrats a significantly greater chance at winning elections, as conservative voters could split the vote between a third party and a Republican nominee.

RELATED: Trump's Legacy: Repentant Drug Kingpin Thanks Trump for Pardon in First Post-Prison Interview

The Republican Party may be on the verge of another split, as Trump created a base of fierce loyalists that are unlikely to support any candidates that do not have Trump’s blessing. A better route for Trump moving forward would be to endorse Republicans in 2022 and 2024, instead of attempting to divide conservatives even further.

Miller confirmed that the former president indeed “has a number of goals over the next couple of years … winning back the House and the Senate for Republicans in 2022 to make sure that we can stop the Democratic craziness,” according to Just the News.

For now, it appears the Trump team only has eyes to ensure congressional victories for Republicans in their upcoming elections.

While the left is pushing the most liberal agenda in recent history, conservatives need to stand united against it. A third party would only give the Democrats a free pass.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.