Report: Major Shakeup at Fox News Could Be Very Bad News for Laura Ingraham

Major changes to Fox News’ prime-time lineup could leave one longtime host without an evening show.

The network is planning on shifting the broadcast times of shows following the firing of host Tucker Carlson, according to the Daily Beast.

On Wednesday, the Drudge Report claimed inside knowledge of Fox’s unannounced plans to give Carlson’s old 8 p.m. Eastern time slot to Sean Hannity.

DRUDGE: Fox News to move Sean Hannity to 8pm ET to replace Tucker, then will be followed by Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld. pic.twitter.com/aC69c9agY4 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 17, 2023

Jesse Watters would assume Hannity’s 9 p.m. slot, with Greg Gutfeld following. “Gutfeld!” would transition from a late-night show airing at 11 p.m. to a prime-time show airing at 10 p.m.

Laura Ingraham, who currently hosts the 10 p.m. show, would be bumped out of prime time under the arrangement.

In a statement, a Fox spokesperson indicated that no lineup had been finalized, according to the Daily Beast.

“No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up and there are multiple scenarios under consideration,” the spokesperson said.

Fox denied subsequent rumors that a prime-time shakeup would lead Fox to cut ties with Ingraham.

“Reports based on various tweets by left wing activists are wildly inaccurate — Laura Ingraham, the top-rated woman in cable news, is now and will continue to be a prominent host and integral part of the Fox News lineup,” a spokesperson said, according to Deadline.

BREAKING: According to Drudge, Fox News will move Sean Hannity to 8pm ET to replace Tucker, followed by Jesse Watters at 9pm, and Greg Gutfeld at 10pm. There is no indication on the network’s plans for Laura Ingraham and Trace Gallagher. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 17, 2023

A rotating cast of fill-in hosts has appeared on a “Fox News Tonight” broadcast at 8 p.m. since Carlson’s sudden departure from the network.

Fox’s ratings have declined significantly in the aftermath of his firing.

Viewers of Carlson — who was once the highest-rated host on Fox — have turned off the conservative-leaning channel, with many suspecting that his firing was an act of political censorship on the part of Fox executives.

Carlson has announced that he’s planning a show that will be released on Twitter, potentially competing with his old Fox peer Hannity for conservative audiences.

