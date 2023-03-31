Report: Manhattan Indictment Contains Dozens of Charges Against Trump

The indictment against former President Donald Trump contains about 30 counts of alleged wrongdoing, according to a new report.

Two instances of alleged hush money payments are covered in the indictment, NBC News reported, citing two sources it did not name.

NBC reported that the number of counts in the indictment “likely stems from prosecutors making separate charges for each payment in question.”

The details remain under wraps, but the payments reportedly include those to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, each of whom alleged they had affairs with Trump, who has denied the claims. Both were paid in 2016.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said no plea deal is being contemplated.

“President Trump will not take a plea deal on this case. It’s not gonna happen. … There’s no crime. I don’t know if it’s gonna make it to trial because we have substantial legal challenges,” he said.

According to CNN — which noted that “hush money payments aren’t illegal” — speculation has centered on possible charges of falsifying business records in regard to how the Trump Organization recorded the payments. In New York, falsifying business records is a misdemeanor.

CNN reported that the indictment could allege that business records were falsified to aid in another crime or conceal a crime, which would elevate the allegation to a felony.

On Friday, former Attorney General Bill Barr said the case was “the archetypal abuse of the prosecutorial function to engage in a political hit job.”

“It’s a pathetically weak case,” Barr said.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr on indictment of former President Trump: “It’s the archetypal abuse of the prosecutorial function to engage in a political hit job, and it’s a disgrace…Politically, it’s going to be damaging I think to the Republican party…” pic.twitter.com/2aNz5dBSFR — CSPAN (@cspan) March 31, 2023

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina vented about the indictment on Twitter, jabbing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has been criticized for letting low-level offenders run free.

On the way to the DA’s office on Tuesday, Trump should smash some windows, rob a few shops and punch a cop. He would be released IMMEDIATELY! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 31, 2023

Trump is expected to appear in New York City on Tuesday to be formally arraigned.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.