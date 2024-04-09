Report: Masters Favorite Scottie Scheffler Will Withdraw Mid-Tournament if His Wife Goes Into Labor

Whether he’s dominating the field or on the verge of being cut, Scottie Scheffler is ready to put his family above the game he loves.

Golf Digest reported that Scheffler, the 2022 Masters Champion and current number 1 ranked golfer in the world, has vowed to withdraw from this weekend’s Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, if his wife goes into labor.

Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, are currently expecting their first child. Although Meredith isn’t due until the end of the month, Scheffler is prepared to bow out if the baby comes early.

The news was first reported Monday by the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis on “Live From the Masters,” according to OutKick.

“It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet, but it’s an exciting time for us as a family,” Scheffler said earlier this year, according to Golf Digest.

“It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so, and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma, and then we’ll go from there,” Scheffler noted.

An exceptional golfer, Scheffler has been on tear recently, notching back-to-back first place finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the PLAYERS Championship in March. He came in second place in his most recent outing at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

According to CBS Sports, Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to win this weekend’s tournament, currently sitting at +325 odds to bring home his second green jacket.

The next closest competitor, Rory McIlroy, is a +1000 favorite to win it all.

And while golf is Scheffler’s passion, he understands that his family and faith are more important than the game he loves.

After his 2022 Masters Championship, Scheffler explained in an interview that his identity is in Christ, not his game.

“The reason why I play golf is because I’m trying to glorify God and all that He’s done in my life. So for me, my identity isn’t a golf score,” Scheffler explained.

What makes Scheffler’s promise to his wife so special is that the tournament he is willing to step away from isn’t just any golf tournament.

For those who are not well versed in the sport of golf, the Masters Tournament is the equivalent of the Super Bowl in football. It is the most prestigious and celebrated tournament that the sport offers.

Winning the Masters, and receiving the illustrious green jacket, is something that every golfer dreams about.

So, for Scheffler to be willing to walk away from the quintessential tournament in the sport, without batting an eye, shows his commitment to his wife and his Christian faith by putting his family before himself, as any good husband should do.

In a world where sports have become a pseudo-religion for many, often taking central priority, it is refreshing to see a world class athlete that understands that there is more to life than the games we play.

Scheffler should serve as a role model for young athletes, as he demonstrates how you can achieve excellence and success but still have your priorities in line.

