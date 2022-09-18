Report: Meghan and Harry Learned About Their Reception Uninvitation from Press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly “uninvited” from a state reception intended for foreign dignitaries and the royal family — and they found out from the press.

The New York Post’s Page Six cited sources familiar with the snub in a Saturday report.

The reception — slated for Monday before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral — is reserved exclusively for “working” members of the royal family.

Harry and Markle don’t qualify.

The couple received an invitation to the event, only to later learn from third-party press reports that they were “uninvited,” according to the Post.

International leaders such as President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to attend, according to the Post.

A representative for King Charles III confirmed that Harry wasn’t invited to the reception, according to the Post.

“The invite is for working members of the royal family only,” the representative said.

Other royals, such as Prince William — the new heir to the throne — will attend the Buckingham Palace reception, according to the Post.

Harry and Meghan gave up their royal duties in 2020, later moving to California and becoming full-time residents of the United States.

They maintain the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, although they cannot style themselves as “royal highnesses” anymore.

The reception snub isn’t the only one that’s been afforded to Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex — himself a decorated Afghanistan War veteran — was initially denied the opportunity to wear a military dress uniform for an official ceremony, only for Charles to reverse the decision for the Saturday vigil, according to another report from Page Six.

It’s still not entirely clear if Prince Harry or the other royals in attendance will wear military uniforms at the queen’s funeral on Monday.

The Sussexes have had a tenuous relationship with the royal family as a whole since Harry’s 2018 marriage to the American-born former actress.

Markle accused a still-unnamed member of the family of racism, spurring a rare public statement from Elizabeth herself pledging an investigation.

A YouGov poll from May pinned Markle as the second-most unpopular member of the royal family in Britain — only ahead of disgraced Jeffrey Epstein confidante Prince Andrew.

