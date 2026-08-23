Report: Meghan and Harry's Brazen Attempts - and Embarrassing Rejections - at Becoming US Political Operators

Foreign influence in U.S. politics. Trying to obtain a Senate appointment through dubious connections. Being tied to a 2028 presidential frontrunner.

No, I’m not talking about some Russian oligarch. I’m talking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, of course.

As you may have heard, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are decamping from Los Angeles and heading back to Merrie England. Apparently, their move to Hollywood to become “working royals” (translation: Hollywood stars) didn’t quite pan out.

Their podcasting deal with Spotify was bought out, with one executive publicly calling the couple “the f***ing grifters,” and their Netflix deal was altered to a “first look arrangement” last year, entertainment outlet Deadline reported. (This is Hollywood lingo for “you don’t have a guaranteed show anymore; we’ll call you if you have a good idea, but don’t wait by the phone.”)

The move came after the ratings for the second season of “With Love, Meghan” weren’t even in the top 300 shows of 2025, coming in behind a low-budget kids show called “Grizzly and the Lemmings” and a 2007 season of “Gossip Girl.”

But enough about the dysfunctional power couple’s delusions of Hollywood stardom. Let’s talk about their delusions of political stardom, which the New York Post is confirming after years of rumors.

From the Post:

Delusional Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sought US political clout far beyond the dreams of any British royal since King George III, The Post has learned, with the Duchess of Sussex angling to take over the Senate seat held by Kamala Harrisahead of the 2020 presidential election. Weeks before Democrat Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump, a source says, Markle requested a sit-down with California Gov. Gavin Newsom because she “wanted to be considered to be appointed” to the seat held by Harris, which she vacated just before becoming vice president on Jan. 20, 2021. The source added that the discussion was publicly described as a welcome-to-California chat to head off potential inquiries. … It is unclear just how far Markle’s appeal got with Newsom, who appointed California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Harris two days before her swearing-in as Biden’s second-in-command.

Now, it’s worth noting that the Sussexes are denying the report, although Newsom himself is just shutting up about it. There was an “introductory meeting” between Newsom and the couple in October 2020, however. My assumption that it was not a discussion regarding whether the French Laundry was a good restaurant to go to if you didn’t like dining with masks on.

It’s worth noting that while Markle is a U.S. citizen, Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the Constitution states that “no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust… shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

And even if you were to get around that, it’s not like we were going to get King Charles III as a lawmaker. Heck, we weren’t even getting Sen. Princess Margaret, who was a pretty get-down kind of royal. (I’m not a fan of the Windsors, but any member of the fam who publicly declares her appreciation for the music of Tom Lehrer gets a pass in my book.)

No, we were apparently poised to get Sen. Markle, D-Delulu. Even Gavin Newsom knew enough to stay away from that, and considering the things that Gavin Newsom doesn’t know enough to stay away from, you have to admit that sounds really bad.

Nor, the New York Post reported, was it “the only time Harry and Meghan dipped their toes into US politics while trying to achieve the same prominence they enjoyed in the UK.”

In late 2021, the couple requested an Oval Office meeting with Biden, as well as accommodations at nearby Blair House — a perk reserved for foreign leaders on state visits, multiple sources say. White House staff quickly rejected the idea, with one source noting the spectacle of Harry and Meghan sitting down with the leader of the free world “would have caused a major diplomatic kerfuffle” with 20 Downing Street and the British Royal Family. Another source, a former Biden aide, said the president and first lady Jill Biden — longstanding admirers of Queen Elizabeth II — “didn’t want to get into a family squabble” by hosting the rogue royals.

Meghan even went so far as to send a box of lemons to be delivered to then-First Lady Jill Biden to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, something Psaki mentioned in her 2024 memoir.

After the request to stay at Blair House, they then tried to hitch a ride on Air Force One back from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II but were denied; the report stated that while the Bidens were sympathetic to Harry because of the loss of his mother in a car crash — Biden’s first wife and infant daughter were killed in a 1972 car accident — they “wore out their welcome with the Biden administration” pretty quickly. Yeah, try to hitchhike on Air Force One and that’ll happen.

This didn’t stop Harry and Meghan from trying to inject themselves into American politics, however, giving a September 2020 video interview to Time in which they said Americans needed to vote to “reject hate speech.” (Gosh, wonder who they thought was spreading that?) Markle also lobbied lawmakers for federally mandated family leave back in 2021, albeit with little success.

Eventually, the New York Post reported, “the couple’s attempt to become kingmakers fizzled out.” Which makes sense, given that it’s easier to make it on Spotify or Netflix and the same thing happened there. Once upon a time, it was hard to conceive of anything more embarrassing to the modern Crown than King Charles. Then Harry met Meghan and that all changed.

Ultimately, it’s a great irony that the same people who worry about foreign interference in our elections are totally chill about the fact that these two grifters quite openly tried to inject themselves into the process repeatedly and at much higher levels than we previously thought. Ah well. Bon voyage, and enjoy being back in Blighty. Please stay there, Mr. and Mrs. Sussex. Your country has enough problems of its own that you can put your minds toward (not) solving.

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