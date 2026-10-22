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Democratic Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan, speaks during a campaign event at a senior living facility on October 9, 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
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Democratic Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan, speaks during a campaign event at a senior living facility on October 9, 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Report: Minnesota Dem Senate Nominee Spent Taxpayer Money to Teach Junkies How to Shove Drugs Up Their Posteriors

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 22, 2026 at 4:40am
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It’s pretty amazing that, even when Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan isn’t frittering your tax dollars away via fraud, she still manages to outrage.

Flanagan, the Democratic nominee for Senate, faces a surprisingly strong challenge from Republican nominee and former ESPN anchor Michele Tafoya. On Wednesday, a report from the Washington Free Beacon reminded us why.

Back in 2024, Minnesota’s current leadership announced that $100 million was being granted to “Minnesotans facing homelessness.” Grants were given to 135 organizations under the watch of Flanagan and Gov. Tim Walz.

“The money is supporting a number of services including street outreach, shelter, and harm reduction for drug users,” the administration said at the time.

However, one of the organizations that received the money was Southside Harm Reduction Services, whose version of “harm reduction” you may indeed disagree with.

At the time, Southside was using its resources to distribute “booty bumping” kits so that heroin or meth users could ingest drugs anally. The practice, known as “boofing,” is theoretically safer than injection because there is less chance of tainted needles or infection and other poor health outcomes, if done correctly.

However, this is only if it’s done correctly, which is to say that you’re trusting drug addicts to take substances through their rear ends in a hygienic manner. I see no way in which that could go wrong.

But beyond that — really now, taxpayer bucks for “boofing”? This is a woman that wants to become Minnesota’s next member of the Senate?

It doesn’t get much better when you examine the pamphlets distributed by Southside Harm Reduction Services that teach junkies how to shove drugs up their posterior are examined, as the Washington Free Beacon did.

Some tips they offered:

  • “Try to poop before. This is so your drugs are absorbed better.”
  • “Stand, squat, or lay on your side in a comfortable position. It never hurts to have a boofing buddy!”
  • “People enjoy boofing because you can reach a high faster than some other routes of administration.”
  • “Our bodies need time to heal after using drugs. Switching up how you administer drugs helps give your nose, veins, muscles, and rectum the breaks they need.”

Money well spent.

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Apparently, when not being scammed by “Quality Learing Center”-level nonsense, Minnesota Democrats are still fleecing you, but not covertly.

The reason that Republicans are running so close to Democrats in what should be a difficult year for the GOP is because Minnesota Dems don’t care about the people who pay their salaries.

What are your thoughts on Minnesota's spending practices under Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan?

They care about nurturing their multifarious dependents, whether they be scammers or harm reduction centers giving “boofing” supplies to the homeless. This manifests itself in big ways — such as billions gone to fraud that could have been easily detected — and in little ones, such as “it never hurts to have a boofing buddy!”

This election is about financial stewardship in so many ways.

In Minnesota, this raises the question of what Flanagan will do if given a modicum of control over federal taxpayer dollars, not just Minnesotan money.

Her state should know well enough not to give her the opportunity.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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