Report: Minnesota Dem Senate Nominee Spent Taxpayer Money to Teach Junkies How to Shove Drugs Up Their Posteriors

It’s pretty amazing that, even when Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan isn’t frittering your tax dollars away via fraud, she still manages to outrage.

Flanagan, the Democratic nominee for Senate, faces a surprisingly strong challenge from Republican nominee and former ESPN anchor Michele Tafoya. On Wednesday, a report from the Washington Free Beacon reminded us why.

Back in 2024, Minnesota’s current leadership announced that $100 million was being granted to “Minnesotans facing homelessness.” Grants were given to 135 organizations under the watch of Flanagan and Gov. Tim Walz.

“The money is supporting a number of services including street outreach, shelter, and harm reduction for drug users,” the administration said at the time.

However, one of the organizations that received the money was Southside Harm Reduction Services, whose version of “harm reduction” you may indeed disagree with.

At the time, Southside was using its resources to distribute “booty bumping” kits so that heroin or meth users could ingest drugs anally. The practice, known as “boofing,” is theoretically safer than injection because there is less chance of tainted needles or infection and other poor health outcomes, if done correctly.

However, this is only if it’s done correctly, which is to say that you’re trusting drug addicts to take substances through their rear ends in a hygienic manner. I see no way in which that could go wrong.

But beyond that — really now, taxpayer bucks for “boofing”? This is a woman that wants to become Minnesota’s next member of the Senate?

It doesn’t get much better when you examine the pamphlets distributed by Southside Harm Reduction Services that teach junkies how to shove drugs up their posterior are examined, as the Washington Free Beacon did.

Some tips they offered:

“Try to poop before. This is so your drugs are absorbed better.”

“Stand, squat, or lay on your side in a comfortable position. It never hurts to have a boofing buddy!”

“People enjoy boofing because you can reach a high faster than some other routes of administration.”

“Our bodies need time to heal after using drugs. Switching up how you administer drugs helps give your nose, veins, muscles, and rectum the breaks they need.”

Money well spent.

Dem Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan and Gov. Tim Walz steered taxpayer money to Booty Bumping kits so drug users could take meth and heroin up the butthole, according to the Washington Free Beacon. The rectum kits were reportedly part of a $100 million grant. The “boofing” kits come with free lube and a pamphlet with step-by-step instructions on how to shove drugs up your butt. “These grants will ensure that everyone can access the supports they need to find and secure safe, stable housing,” Flanagan said of the ‘Minnesotans facing homelessness’ grants. Minnesota has given Southside Harm Reduction Services $7.9 million in the past few years, as reported by the Washington Free Beacon. The nonprofit provides “harm reduction” supplies like the booty bumping kits so drug users can “safely” ingest drugs through the rectum. “Try to poop before. This is so your drugs are absorbed better. Stand, squat, or lay on your side in a comfortable position. It never hurts to have a boofing buddy!” Southside Harm Reduction Services says in the instructions. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 21, 2026

Apparently, when not being scammed by “Quality Learing Center”-level nonsense, Minnesota Democrats are still fleecing you, but not covertly.

The reason that Republicans are running so close to Democrats in what should be a difficult year for the GOP is because Minnesota Dems don’t care about the people who pay their salaries.

What are your thoughts on Minnesota's spending practices under Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan? Supportive, it addresses homelessness Critical, it's irresponsible spending Neutral, unsure about the facts Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Supportive, it addresses homelessness 0% (0 votes) Critical, it's irresponsible spending 100% (23 votes) Neutral, unsure about the facts 0% (0 votes)

They care about nurturing their multifarious dependents, whether they be scammers or harm reduction centers giving “boofing” supplies to the homeless. This manifests itself in big ways — such as billions gone to fraud that could have been easily detected — and in little ones, such as “it never hurts to have a boofing buddy!”

This election is about financial stewardship in so many ways.

In Minnesota, this raises the question of what Flanagan will do if given a modicum of control over federal taxpayer dollars, not just Minnesotan money.

Her state should know well enough not to give her the opportunity.

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