Report: Mother of Missing Texas Teen Kept Uttering Ominous 4 Words As Authorities Found Her Body

The harrowing story of a missing Texas teen appears to be over — and in the most heartbreaking fashion imaginable.

Camila Mendoza Olmos, a 19-year-old from San Antonio, was first reported missing on Christmas Eve.

Olmos had gone out for her usual early-morning walk, and much to her family’s terror, never returned.

The family and authorities held out hope when dashcam footage from a passerby surfaced, which seemed to show her:

Tragically, according to NBC News, a body matching Olmos’ description was found Wednesday.

Authorities eventually confirmed that the body was, in fact, Olmos.

Investigators ultimately located Olmos’ body during a second sweep of the area near her residence. The discovery came after initial searches failed to spot her due to dense brush that concealed the location.

Her body was found approximately 100 yards from her home, underscoring how close she had been to the property, despite remaining hidden from view. The follow-up search proved decisive in bringing the case to a turning point.

HOLIDAY HEARTBREAK: Texas authorities confirmed on Thursday that missing San Antonio teen Camila Mendoza Olmos, who vanished on Christmas Eve, took her own life. The 19-year-old’s body was found in a field just a few hundred yards from her home, next to a gun. Her family members… pic.twitter.com/PzsaZDy4XA — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 1, 2026

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the renewed effort was aided by extensive federal support. He credited a “small army” of FBI agents for helping thoroughly comb the area during the second search.

An autopsy later determined Olmos died from a gunshot wound to the head. The medical examiner ruled the manner of death a suicide, according to authorities.

According to the Daily Mail, the gun was found near the body.

The U.K.-based outlet reported: “A 9mm Luger pistol was also located nearby. The teenager’s brother, Carlos, had reported the same type of weapon missing from their home shortly after Olmos disappeared.”

But the most haunting detail came from a local retired businessman, 69-year-old Frank Trevino, who helped spearhead search efforts for Olmos.

He told the Daily Mail that Olmos’ mother apparently kept uttering the phrase, “So close to home.”

“Her eyes were not there,” Trevino told the U.K. news outlet about Olmos’ heartbroken mother, explaining that the despondent parent was staring at a wall.

Sheriff Salazar had previously noted that Olmos had struggled with “suicidal ideations” at one time. Olmos also reportedly had past issues with depression.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and suicide, please call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

