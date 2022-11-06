Apparently, Tiffany Cross finally crossed a line for MSNBC programming executives.

It’s hard to say what straw broke the peacock’s back. Cross, the host of the weekend show “The Cross Connection,” once called black GOP Sen. Tim Scott a “token,” “Uncle Tim,” a “tap dancer” and the kind of black person “Harriet Tubman would have left behind” — all in one May 2021 commentary.

And it’s not just the racial remarks; there was contempt for Christians, too. She’s called former Vice President Mike Pence a “Jesus whisperer” and Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett an “an actual handmaid.”

But, let’s face it: It’s mostly the racial remarks. After the Will Smith slapping incident at the Oscars, she told “white folks” that this was a “family discussion” among black people and they lack the ability to comprehend the “nuance to what happened.” She lent a surprising lack of nuance to concussions in the NFL during a September commentary, however: “To see all these black men crashing into each other with a bunch of white owners, white coaches, and the complete disregard for black bodies and black life … it just represents a larger issue.” Etcetera, etcetera. We could go on and on.

Well, Cross isn’t going to be going on much more, at least on MSNBC. According to Variety, the network declined to renew Cross’ contract after two years — but the abruptness of her departure made it clear this was more of a firing than anything else.

“Her production staff was informed of the decision Friday morning, according to three people familiar with the matter,” Variety reported on Friday, noting the network “severed ties with her immediately.”

“A rotating group of anchors will lead her weekend hours until a replacement is found, and the production staff assigned to her show are believed to be likely to stay in place.”

As for the reasons behind the firing, there weren’t many specifics available, other than sources who said that “executives at the network [were] growing concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News.”

A New York Post report on Saturday was a bit more specific about potential tipping points that led to Cross’ departure.

On Thursday, the Hollywood-centric publication noted, Cross appeared on Charlamagne Tha God’s Comedy Central show. During that appearance, she said the state of Florida “literally looks like the d**k of the country.”

“Let’s castrate Florida,” she continued.

Stay classy, Tiffany Cross.

The Post reported this “followed multiple incidents in which she repeatedly dropped inflammatory comments on the air — despite multiple warnings from execs at the network, according to a source close to the network.”

Then there was an exchange of contumely with former Fox News host and current SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly last month. Kelly called Cross a “dumba**” and “the most racist person on television,” according to The Wrap. Both remarks were harsh, if fair. Cross struck back by calling Kelly a “blackface expert.” Right.

There was no talk about castrating Florida or “blackface experts” on other networks in Cross’ statement after her firing, so I’m assuming it was written by someone else.

“From the beginning, we were intentional about centering communities of colors, elevating issues and voices often ignored by the mainstream media, and disrupting the echo chambers,” she wrote. “As a result, viewers consistently made ‘The Cross Connection’ MSNBC’s highest rated weekend show.

“Fresh off the heels of a ‘racial reckoning,’ as so many have called it, we see that with progress there is always backlash. Now is not the time to retreat to politics or journalism as unusual. It is my hope that the last two years at MSNBC have been disruptive and transformative, changing how politics are discussed and making policy more digestible. It was the opportunity of a lifetime to create a show the culture would be proud to keep trending every weekend.”

“Political violence is increasing and it’s becoming inherently more dangerous to speak the truth,” she said. “But, after 20 years in journalism, I will not stop.”

Yes, Cross will apparently be speaking bold truths about the phallic shape of Florida and how “Uncle Tim” Scott was the kind of black man “Harriet Tubman would have left behind.” She’ll be speaking them elsewhere, alas. That’s assuming another outlet gives her much time to do so; “consistently … MSNBC’s highest rated weekend show” is hardly a superlative, particularly when you realize that NBC News’ far-left cable annex allows Al Sharpton to struggle with a teleprompter for two hours every weekend.

Let’s not give MSNBC any credit here, though. It’s been a year and a half since Cross’ racist Tim Scott rant — and she’s only been fired now, presumably because of a tasteless joke about the Sunshine State and male anatomy. That’s what did it, fellas? Not two years of a constant stream of racism and race-baiting designed to appeal to the lowest common denominator on the left?

Take notes, MSNBC pundits: These are the standards of your network, such as they exist. You can engage in the most revolting bigotry there is, whether it involves slamming whites, black conservatives or the faithful. You don’t have to back any of these assertions up with facts, either: Mere insults will do. But don’t you ever, ever, ever impugn the fair home of the liberal retiree crowd in Boca Raton. Capisce?

