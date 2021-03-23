The United States is still in the throes of a recession and countless Americans are unemployed, but millions of illegal aliens could receive $4.38 billion under the Democrats’ pork-filled coronavirus relief bill.

Steven Camarota is the director of research at the Center for Immigration Studies, a nonpartisan think tank.

He said the left-wing talking point that illegal immigrants won’t receive stimulus checks because they don’t have Social Security numbers is false.

“We estimate that there are 2.65 million illegal immigrants who have Social Security numbers that allow them to receive stimulus checks,” Camarota said Monday in a seven-page report. “We estimate that 2.1 million of these individuals have incomes low enough to qualify for checks, and they have 1.1 million U.S.-born dependent children.

“As a result, illegal immigrants could receive an estimated $4.38 billion in cash payments from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.”

According to Camarota, the illegal aliens would receive $2.85 billion directly and another $1.53 billion on behalf of their children.

He rattled off a long list of illegal immigrant groups who have Social Security numbers due to misguided left-wing programs, including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, former guest workers who continue to use invalid, expired Social Security numbers, and the scores using stolen Social Security numbers.

“It is clear that the decision to create programs and give work authorization and Social Security numbers to millions of people who are in the country illegally has consequences, not the least of which is that billions of dollars from public coffers will be flowing to illegal immigrants,” Camarota remarked.

The $4.38 billion in stimulus checks being disbursed to illegal aliens under the ironically named “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021” does not include the $320 million the U.S. gives to Mexico every year or the hundreds of millions of dollars in annual aid the United States gives to countless other countries to help them improve their economies — so their citizens won’t feel the need to flee.

That’s a lot of money going out the window at a time when the United States is struggling financially and its borders are being barraged by unvetted foreign nationals in the middle of a pandemic.

In 2019, former President Donald Trump tried to cut foreign aid to 100 countries, citing the need to put America first and fix its own problems before it can help anyone else.

Predictably, the Democrats and the establishment media attacked him as a “racist xenophobe.”

Now, with the Biden administration’s reckless immigration policies, the United States is being bombarded on a daily basis by caravans of illegal aliens, and there’s no end in sight to this siege.

While it’s nice for wealthy countries to help needy neighbors across the world, it should never be at the expense of neglecting the problems festering within their own borders.

The United States has reached a tipping point where it no longer can afford to give away billions every year and blithely laugh off its internal collapse.

