Report: Mueller Ready To Release Findings from Trump-Russia Investigation

The federal investigation that has dogged the Trump administration for more than a year could be coming to an end after the midterm elections, according to sources close to the case.

Bloomberg cited the unnamed insiders who say Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller is facing increased pressure from his supervisor, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, to wrap up the probe.

The sources indicate that Mueller’s team will not release its findings prior to Election Day, but they predict that it will come shortly thereafter.

The Department of Justice advises prosecutors to avoid releasing potentially prejudicial information in the period leading up to an election.

Rosenstein reportedly wants to avoid any further delay in part because he and his boss, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, have been the subject of rumors that their positions could be in jeopardy after the midterms, the Washington Examiner reported.

After securing a total of 35 indictments, the special counsel report is expected to shed light on two central aspects of the investigation related to President Donald Trump’s actions both before and after the 2016 election.

Mueller is expected to reveal whether his team found any evidence that Trump colluded with Russians during the campaign or acted to obstruct justice as president, one source told Bloomberg.

None of the officials cited in the report offered any insight into what the investigation uncovered.

The latest indicators from Bloomberg’s sources come after recent reports that Mueller has submitted a series of written questions for Trump to answer.

The special counsel’s office could still call on the president to testify further under oath.

Following the completion of the report, Rosenstein will be in the position to determine whether it is released publicly.

The release of his findings on these two areas does not necessarily mean Mueller’s investigation will conclude entirely.

Since the investigation has had few consequential leaks regarding its scope and direction, some experts believe he could be following new trails outside of the probe into allegations of collusion and obstruction.

Trump has repeatedly denied allegations that he colluded with Russians as part of his 2016 presidential campaign. He has also argued that collusion is not a crime.

Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn’t matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

“Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn’t matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!” he tweeted in July.

