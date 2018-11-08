SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Report: Mueller Team Begins To Write Its Final Report

Robert Mueller, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, arrives for a hearing on Capitol Hill on Sept. 13, 2011, in Washington, D.C.Brendan Hoffman / Getty ImagesRobert Mueller, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, arrives for a hearing on Capitol Hill on Sept. 13, 2011, in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Hoffman / Getty Images)

By Chris Agee
at 3:16pm
Print

Amid a major shakeup at the top level of the U.S. Department of Justice that leaves the future of his investigation in doubt, recent reports indicate special counsel Robert Mueller is nearing the final stage of preparing a report concerning Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned on Wednesday at the request of President Donald Trump, which presents uncertainty regarding the scope and duration of the Mueller probe.

The following day, CNN cited multiple sources close to the probe for a report indicating that the special counsel’s office is in the process of writing a final version of its report.

One pressing issue remains unresolved, however. According to the sources, Mueller and his team are weighing their options in how to proceed with its questioning of Roger Stone.

The political operative has been named as an organizer of or participant in behavior under review by the Justice Department.

TRENDING: Projection: McSally Defeats Sinema, Secures AZ Senate Seat for GOP

Sources close to the process also claim President Donald Trump is reviewing his responses to a series of written questions presented to his attorneys by the Mueller team.

Among those questions is an inquiry into the president’s previous communications and relationship with Stone, according to one source.

Trump has consistently denounced the investigation as invalid, including at a news conference the same day that Sessions resigned.

“It’s a disgrace, it should have never been started because there was no crime,” he said of the Mueller probe.

Do you think the probe needs to end?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

After Sessions’ resignation, the president announced that “Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well.”

Many critics see his effort to push the attorney general out on the day after midterm elections as a sign that the president intends to inappropriately limit or curtail the ongoing investigation.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi charged that Trump’s firing of Sessions could only be seen as a “blatant attempt” to undermind Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“It is impossible to read Attorney General Sessions’ firing as anything other than another blatant attempt by @realDonaldTrump to undermine & end Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation,” she wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: Flake Takes One Last Shot at Trump, Moves To Protect Mueller

Pelosi added, “Given his record of threats to undermine & weaken the Russia investigation, Matthew Whitaker should recuse himself from any involvement in Mueller’s investigation. Congress must take immediate action to protect the rule of law and integrity of the investigation.”

Prior to the elections, Bloomberg cited unnamed insiders who said Mueller was facing increased pressure from his supervisor, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, to wrap up the probe after Election Day.

After securing a total of 35 indictments, the special counsel report is expected to reveal whether his team found any evidence that Trump colluded with Russians during the campaign or acted to obstruct justice as president, one source told Bloomberg.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

President Donald TrumpJim Watson / Getty Images

Trump Issues First Response to Midterm Results

Jack Davis

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman elected to Congress, took a harsh tone in her victory speech at La Boom nightclub in Queens on Tuesday.Rick Loomis / Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez Launches into Wildly Divisive Victory Speech – ‘Disturbing Human Rights Violations Being Committed by ICE’

Chuck Ross

Roger StoneMark Wilson / Getty Images

Filmmaker Backed Up Roger Stone’s Claims in Mueller Grand Jury Testimony

Savannah Pointer

Darrell IssaChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Outgoing Republican Warns a Democrat Will Be Elected To Replace Him

Chris Agee

Donald Trump about to speak into a microphone.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Trump Issues Warning to House Democrats About Launching Investigations – ‘Two Can Play That Game’

Randy DeSoto

Taylor Swift performs at ANZ StadiumDon Arnold / TAS18 / Getty Images

Katie Pavlich to Taylor Swift After Blackburn Win: ‘Hope It Was Worth It!’

Savannah Pointer

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin

Manchin Flips on Trump After Election, Calls Pence a ‘Junkyard Dog’

Jason Hopkins

Kysten Sinema, left, Martha McSally, right.Rich Fury / Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign (HRC)

Republicans File Lawsuit over Mail-In Ballots in Close Arizona Senate Race

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.