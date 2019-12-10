Report: Multiple Police Officers Shot in New Jersey, Massive Shootout Ensues

At least two police officers have reportedly been shot in an active shooter situation in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Two suspects are believed to have been involved in the incident, officials told The New York Times.

According to WBAC, the shooting started at a local cemetery, resulting in one police officer sustaining a shoulder injury.

“At least one suspect then fled to the bodega on Martin Luther King Drive, where that person was firing at responding officers,” the outlet added.

WNBC reported there was a second suspect as well — both of whom were injured in a shootout that lasted hours.

“One suspect was believed to still be in the bodega, while another may have tried to escape to a nearby school,” WNBC added. “There is a major police presence at Jersey City Medical Center.”

According to The Times, there were two gunmen armed with long rifles.

The Jersey Journal, citing police radio transmissions, added more specific information about the situation.

“At least two shooters were firing from a storefront on MLK at anyone who passed by,” the outlet said. “It is believed that one other person was shot inside the store, JC Kosher Supermarket, located at 223 MLK Drive.”

Both suspects — one a man and one a woman — were reportedly wearing black, according to The Journal.

The outlet said at least two police officers were shot — one at the cemetery and one closer to the bodega.

The Journal’s reporting seemed to match up with what a law enforcement source told WNBC. The source in question referred to the attack as an “ambush.”

Video footage taken at the scene captured the massive police response:

CNN reported Tuesday afternoon that one of the shooters had been “neutralized,” according to an unnamed law enforcement source.

“The President has been briefed on the shooting in Jersey City and continues to monitor the situation,” the White House tweeted.

“I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy added in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation. Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities.”

