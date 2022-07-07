Report: Musk Silently Had Twins with Top Neuralink Exec - Elon Appears to Confirm

Elon Musk quietly had twins last year with Shivon Zilis, one of his Nueralink executives. But the news of their births has just been uncovered after Business Insider obtained court documents regarding the names of the twins.

Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, as well as the smaller startup Neuralink, now has nine known living children, Insider reported. A tenth child reportedly died in infancy.

Zilis has been one of the stars at Neuralink, which is trying to develop a computer chip that is implantable in the human brain.

In April, the parents filed a petition to change the twins’ names in order to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” These are the court documents that Insider got access to.

According to reports, the twins were born just weeks before Musk and Claire Boucher, the musician also known as Grimes, had their second child via surrogacy in December.

Neither Musk nor Zilis have commented on the twins.

However, Musk has been very vocal lately about birth rates and the importance of bringing more babies into the world.

At the end of May, Musk tweeted about a new study released by the Wall Street Journal that showed that birth rates were declining.

“USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years,” Musk tweeted.

USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years pic.twitter.com/v5PSLbvEAE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2022

He then joked that he was doing his part to help the sinking birth rate crisis.

I mean, I’m doing my part haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2022

Even once the news broke about his “secret” twins, Musk continued to comment about the under-population crisis and his fight against it.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” Musk tweeted today after news broke about his children.

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

But while Musk has been vocal, even joking about how many children he has fathered, there has not been any coverage or public comments from the mother of his twins.

Zilis does appear to be a rising star in Musk’s technological empire, though.

She has an economics and philosophy degree from Yale and began her career at IBM, Insider reported.

The Neuralink executive has also worked with the Bloomberg Beta venture-capital fund and developed investment efforts in data and machine learning.

She was on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in the venture-capital category in 2015.

Zilis and Musk met through her work with OpenAI, which is the artificial-intelligence research-and-deployment nonprofit that Musk cofounded in 2015. She serves as the youngest member of OpenAI’s board of directors.

In 2017, Zilis moved to Tesla and was a project director, where she used her expertise in AI on developing the Autopilot chip-design teams.

Now she is the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink.

The names of Musk and Zilis’ twins are still unknown, as Insider decided not to publish their names in order to protect privacy.

