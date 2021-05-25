Combined Shape
News
News

Report: Nancy Pelosi Told Major Lie to Her Own Donors Dozens of Times in Bid to Raise Money

Erin Coates May 25, 2021 at 9:02am
Combined Shape

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s campaign has promised donors that the California Democrat would personally match their financial contributions to her campaign, but records reveal she has not followed through and provided any of her own money.

The speaker’s campaign, “Nancy Pelosi for Congress,” sent at least 50 fundraising emails in the first three months of the year in which she pledged to “personally” match contributions up to a certain amount, Axios reported.

“Can I please count on your urgent $15?” one March 27 email pulled from a political email archive maintained by researchers at Princeton University read.

“I’m personally 3X-MATCHING all gifts until my End of Quarter deadline — that’s how important this is.”

According to the Archive of Political Emails, Pelosi’s contribution-matching emails continued through Sunday.

Trending:
Biden Cancels Trump's 'Garden of American Heroes' and Ends Exec Order Protecting Monuments

However, Federal Election Commission data shows that Pelosi did not contribute any personal funds to her campaign in the first quarter, and she has never done so.

Donation-matching offers have been used by candidates from within both political parties to try to get small-dollar donations, according to Axios.

These offers don’t always spell out who is matching the donations, and some of the pledges could require matches to exceed federal contribution limits.

Candidates are allowed to provide unlimited sums to their own campaign under federal law.

Do you think candidates who do this should be punished?

Pelosi’s campaign raised over $4 million in the first quarter of 2021, and more than half of those donations were under $200.

It is unknown how much of that money was made from donation-matching offers.

Pelosi’s net worth, as of 2018, was estimated to be $114.66 million, according to OpenSecrets, so theoretically she could match many of those donations.

The Justice Department indicated in a court filing earlier this month that the contribution matching tactic could amount to “material misrepresentations” if there is evidence the match never occurs, Axios reported.

The comment was made in accompaniment to a guilty plea made by the operator of a number of groups that raked in small-dollar donations with fraudulent fundraising appeals.

Related:
Nancy Pelosi Issues a Warning to Unvaccinated House Republicans

The DOJ said in a news release that the “solicitations promised that individual donations would be ‘5x matched'” but none of them were.

“This prosecution puts fundraisers on notice that the continued use of this very popular fundraising pitch will be treated as a possible violation of the mail and wire fraud statutes,” political compliance attorney Brett Kappel wrote in response, according to Axios.

It remains to be seen if the House speaker will either match these donations or face legal trouble because of the empty promise.

The Western Journal has reached out to Nancy Pelosi for Congress for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Combined Shape
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




Texas Legislature Passes Bill in Response to NBA Owner Who Stopped Playing Anthem Before Games
US Embassies Around the World Begin Prominently Displaying 'Black Lives Matter' Flags
Report: Nancy Pelosi Told Major Lie to Her Own Donors Dozens of Times in Bid to Raise Money
Famed Rock Formation in Galapagos Islands Collapses
Report: Longest-Tenured Dem Senator, 81, Signals He'll Run for Another Term
See more...

Conversation