Share
News

Report: Nancy Pelosi's Husband Placed Under Arrest, Serious Counts Levied Against Him

 By Jack Davis  May 29, 2022 at 2:18pm
Share

The 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to new media reports.

The website TMZ issued a bare-bones account of Paul Pelosi’s arrest, saying that it took place Saturday night in Napa County — a region north of San Francisco famous for being wine country.

An arrest sheet reproduced by TMZ showed that the arrest took place shortly before midnight and that Paul Pelosi was booked into jail at about 4 a.m.

Trending:
Anonymous Donor Steps Forward to Ensure Uvalde Families Won't 'Have to Worry About a Single Cost'

According to the sheet, Paul Pelosi faced two misdemeanor charges — driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.

“Paul’s bail was set at $5,000 — so we imagine he’s already out at this point,” TMZ noted.

A report in the New York Post said Paul Pelosi was released at 7:26 a.m.

Will these charges be suddenly dropped?

A report in the Daily Mail said that Paul Pelosi was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:44 p.m.

Speaker Pelosi was on the other side of the country to address graduates of Brown University in Rhode Island on Sunday, according to the The Daily Mail.

The outlet report said the couple owns a vineyard in Napa, in addition to the home in the San Francisco district Pelosi represents.

Related:
Three More Bishops Hold the Line Against Pelosi, Ban Her from Receiving Communion

Paul Pelosi has been a successful investor in stocks. The website Celebrity Net Worth puts Paul Pelosi’s net worth at $120 million.

Paul Pelosi’s investment in tech stocks has caused an issue given that regulation of technology companies has often come before federal lawmakers.

Neither Pelosi has issued a public comment on the arrest. The Pelosis have been married since 1963.

No police agency has issued any detailed explanation for the incident. It was not known if there was a passenger in the car at the time of the arrest.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




COVID Regulations Hit Insane New Levels: Some Bodies Must Be Tested Before Funeral Services Are Allowed
Texas Rep. Savages Uvalde Police, Demands Accountability for Their 'Embarrassing' Response
Report: Nancy Pelosi's Husband Placed Under Arrest, Serious Counts Levied Against Him
Justice Department Will Investigate Uvalde Police Department
Report: Johnny Depp to Make Massive Post-Trial Return to Film, Signs on for Sequel to American Classic
See more...

Conversation