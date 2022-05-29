The 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to new media reports.

The website TMZ issued a bare-bones account of Paul Pelosi’s arrest, saying that it took place Saturday night in Napa County — a region north of San Francisco famous for being wine country.

An arrest sheet reproduced by TMZ showed that the arrest took place shortly before midnight and that Paul Pelosi was booked into jail at about 4 a.m.

Will anyone report this story? Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Paul Arrested for DUI in Napa https://t.co/rPQo9MLYwo via @TMZ #PaulPelosi — Carolina Girl #MAGA (@carolinagirl63) May 29, 2022

According to the sheet, Paul Pelosi faced two misdemeanor charges — driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.

“Paul’s bail was set at $5,000 — so we imagine he’s already out at this point,” TMZ noted.

A report in the New York Post said Paul Pelosi was released at 7:26 a.m.

A report in the Daily Mail said that Paul Pelosi was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:44 p.m.

Speaker Pelosi was on the other side of the country to address graduates of Brown University in Rhode Island on Sunday, according to the The Daily Mail.

If Nancy Pelosi was a Republican Paul Pelosi’s DUI arrest would be in the news for more than 30 seconds. — Red4Skins (@Wasred4skins) May 29, 2022

The outlet report said the couple owns a vineyard in Napa, in addition to the home in the San Francisco district Pelosi represents.

Paul Pelosi was just arrested for a DUI. Frankly, if you were Nancy Pelosi’s husband you’d be drunk all day, too. — Danny Tarkanian (@DannyTarkanian) May 29, 2022

Paul Pelosi has been a successful investor in stocks. The website Celebrity Net Worth puts Paul Pelosi’s net worth at $120 million.

Paul Pelosi’s investment in tech stocks has caused an issue given that regulation of technology companies has often come before federal lawmakers.

Neither Pelosi has issued a public comment on the arrest. The Pelosis have been married since 1963.

No police agency has issued any detailed explanation for the incident. It was not known if there was a passenger in the car at the time of the arrest.

