Report: Narrative on Christian School Shooting Shifts - Now Killer Did It Because Parents 'Couldn't Accept' Her?

One day after transgender mass murderer Audrey Hale shot and killed six people at a Christian school in Tennessee, corporate media outlets and harebrained leftists were blaming her religious parents for her horrific actions.

In the immediate wake of the horrific attack, which ended when police killed the shooter, the knee-jerk reaction of the left was to blame guns, Republicans and white people.

The latest narrative, however, shifted the blame from the perpetrator — a 28-year-old woman who identified as male — to her Christian parents, suggesting their religious beliefs traumatized Hale.

“Church coordinator Norma, 61, and her husband Ronald, 64, refused to let Hale — who had recently adopted the name Aiden and used he/him pronouns — dress as a man in their home,” the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Tuesday, citing an anonymous source.

“Their religion does not allow them to accept homosexuality,” the source said, according to the report. “She was Audrey at home, but when she left the house she changed clothes. They did know about it. They just didn’t accept it.”

The implication is that her parents’ refusal to embrace her gender confusion was the impetus for Hale’s murderous rampage, which snuffed out the lives of three 9-year-old children and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville.

Transgender activists also blamed conservative Christians for the massacre that targeted Christians.

Eli Erlick claimed the “Nashville Covenant School is a right-wing institution in which Audrey Hale and many others were abused.”

As we learn more, it’s clear the Nashville Covenant School is a right-wing institution in which Audrey Hale and many others were abused. Obviously, this isn’t an excuse to attack it. But there are problems with deregulating religious schools + the US’s lack of mental healthcare. pic.twitter.com/J1xgZpA3hZ — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) March 28, 2023

Veronica Ripley tweeted, “A lot of things need to happen in the wake of this terrible Nashville tragedy, but certainly the conservative love affair with radical unregulated religious ‘schools’ should come to an end.”

A lot of things need to happen in the wake of this terrible Nashville tragedy, but certainly the conservative love affair with radical unregulated religious “schools” should come to an end. They try destroying public schools any chance they get, but here we are. https://t.co/K0jFiDACUs — Veronica ‘Nikatine’ Ripley (@NikatinePrime) March 28, 2023

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the 45th president, echoed the sentiment of numerous conservatives by tweeting a meme suggesting the establishment media pick and choose their narratives based on their warped liberal agenda, which lionizes transgenderism.

Never has a meme been so accurate. pic.twitter.com/Zh76MrOqbf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 29, 2023

Another Twitter user pointed out that Hale “was 28 years old living under the roof, protection and dime of the parents, sounds accepting to me.”

“She was an adult and could have moved out at any time. What the parents accept or don’t when you are an adult doesn’t matter at all and no excuse to go murder children.”

Shooter was 28 years old living under the roof, protection and dime of the parents, sounds accepting to me. She was an adult and could have moved out at any time. What the parents accept or don’t when you are an adult doesn’t matter at all and no excuse to go murder children. — Melanie🇺🇲 (@mefbama) March 28, 2023

Many others expressed outrage at efforts to blame Hale’s parents and paint her as the victim.

There is no use reasoning with people who have more concern for transphobia than for the lives of the little children murdered by a terrorist. Their mind has been given over to wickedness, and they are incapable of reason, rationality, or true compassion. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 28, 2023

So, they’re monsters for not accepting a mental illness that led their daughter to murder people? What about the people that encouraged her to embrace her mental illness? It feels like if we’re going to blame someone other than the killer, they deserve a big share of it. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 29, 2023

STOP VICTIMIZING HER. THESE ARE THE VICTIMS pic.twitter.com/EIiNROFLHH — Stefan (@Stefanlong2118) March 28, 2023

Turning the killer into a victim was on my bingo card — In The Middle (@MarcMiddle) March 28, 2023

At this point, the legacy media deserve the public contempt they receive for their warped, partisan propagandizing of reality.

It’s tragic enough that six people were murdered, but to trivialize their deaths by demonizing Christianity is truly evil.

