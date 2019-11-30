Report: NASCAR May Include Street Racing on the Slate by 2021

NASCAR wants to take it to the street, according to a new report that suggests some American cities might hear the roar of engines through downtown as soon as 2021.

The report in Sports Business Daily said that the change could be part of a wide-ranging schedule overhaul.

NASCAR currently offers 38 races through 10 months as part of its premier Cup Series. Current agreements with its venues expire after 2020, giving NASCAR the opportunity to make changes if it wishes.

The report pegs much of its information on sources it does not name saying NASCAR has informed what the report calls “industry stakeholders” that it is looking at going where NASCAR has never gone before.

“That could include permanent race tracks that are closer to, or in, major cities, such as Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway or World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis. Or it could involve street races or temporary courses erected in parking lots adjacent to stadiums,” the report said, illustrating the degree to which all options are open.

TRENDING: Fake News Media Said Trump's Golfing When He's Actually in Afghanistan

The report said that some believe bringing races closer to major population centers makes a lot of sense.

“Is it better for younger or existing fans to be able to go witness and experience the sport of NASCAR in a new environment that is a bit closer to home and economically a bit easier for them to visit and see? I think there’s something strong there,” said Ben Reiling, former director of motorsports marketing for Coca-Cola.

“In turn, [engine manufacturers] have the ability to showcase their vehicles there. I think there’s a tremendous upside to doing that in major markets.”

The report said that”one source close to NASCAR” said some voices within NASCAR want races in eight new cities by 2022. It also said that other suggestions include “a doubleheader with IndyCar at one of that series’ street races (such as St. Petersburg or Long Beach).”

Is this a safety concern? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report indicated that as part of the changes, NASCAR would likely cut races from some current locations.

News that NASCAR was considering street races was debated on Twitter.

@JackOnSports if nascar’s goal is to put on great racing everywhere they should not be considering street courses. Street courses are big parties and horrible races even in open wheel racing it’s not good racing its nothing more then a big party. — Rick schwartz (@RichardSchwartz) November 30, 2019

Reading all these negative “NASCAR Can’t race on street courses” tweets makes me chuckle x2 pic.twitter.com/SpzBeEF0Z1 — Joe Chisholm Jr (@JoeChisholmJr) November 26, 2019

RELATED: Former 'MythBusters' Host Jessi Combs Dead at Age 39 After Crashing 52,000-HP Jet-Powered Car

NASCAR President Steve Phelps has admitted NASCAR is having “a lot of discussions right now on the 2021 schedule.”

Phelps has listed the key ingredients in assembling the schedule.

“We’re looking at three things when we’re looking at that race schedule: where we’re going to have the most competitive racing we can have, where we’re going to have full grandstands, and what does that market look like — is it a new market we can service?” he said.

“There are a lot of discussions going on both internally and with other owners of racetracks.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.