Report: Nearly 100 Celebrities Who Were Outraged About Kavanaugh Have Gone Silent on Biden Allegations

Talk show hosts Ellen Degeneres and Jimmy Kimmel participate in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony honoring Degeneres on Sept. 4, 2012, in Hollywood, CaliforniaAlbert L. Ortega / Getty ImagesTalk show hosts Ellen Degeneres and Jimmy Kimmel are among the celebrities who have very different stances on the claims about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh compared with the allegations against presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, according to NewsBusters. (Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published May 12, 2020 at 9:35am
Nearly 95 celebrities who said that sexual assault victims must be believed during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings have now changed their tune, with many calling presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s accuser a liar.

NewsBusters called this double standard the “death of #MeToo” in its report Monday on the people who have been silent about the sexual assault allegations against Biden.

Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel and Jamie Lee Curtis were listed among those who have neither said anything against Biden nor wanted to hear from Tara Reade, Biden’s former Senate staffer who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Many founding members of the organization Time’s Up —  including Jessica Chastain, Brie Larson, Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore — have also been silent.

The organization says it “insists upon a world” where no one has to be afraid of sexual harassment or assault at work, and it was quick to support Christine Blasey Ford during Kavanaugh’s hearing.

NewsBusters found that Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and America Ferrera, all members of the organization, also have had nothing to say about Reade’s accusations.

“You should be able to have your voice heard without losing your career and losing your job,” Reade told Fox News in response to the lack of support.

“And that’s what your whole mission is about. Why do I not qualify for your mission? Why, because my perpetrator is the leading Democrat? Why does that exempt me from help?”

Time’s Up Now’s president, Tina Tchen, did address the allegation in a news release on May 1.

Do you think these celebrities should be held accountable for their hypocrisy?

“No longer can claims like this go ignored. Vice President Joe Biden needed to address Tara Reade’s allegation today. We call for complete transparency into this claim and the multiple claims against President Donald Trump,” Tchen said.

“As we go forward, American voters are entitled to a full understanding of all allegations of this nature. Women should be heard, treated respectfully, and have their allegations taken seriously.”

Alyssa Milano, a leader of the #MeToo movement, came out in full support of Ford, called Kavanaugh a liar and even sat in the Senate building during the hearings and harrassed Sen. Susan Collins  of Maine before the justice was confirmed.

Milano explained her silence on Reade’s allegations in an interview with “Radio Andy” on April 6.

“I just don’t feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I’ve known for 15 years in this time of complete chaos, without there being a thorough investigation,” she said.

However, in a tweet on April 27, Milano said that she wanted Reade to “have the space to be heard and seen.”

Bette Midler also supported Ford in 2018 but brushed off Reade’s allegations in a tweet asking, “Who is paying to #SWIFTBOAT Joe Biden??”

Some others whom NewsBusters found to be silent on this issue include Debra Messing, James Corden, John Leguizamo, Randi Mayem Singer, Patricia Arquette, Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski.

“Biden hasn’t been held to the same, or any real standard by his friends in Hollywood,” NewsBusters reported.

“It’s clear #MeToo has become a political weapon, not a moral awakening, as these virtue-signaling hypocrites sold it.”

Actress Rose McGowan called out the other #MeToo activists for their hypocrisy in a tweet on April 6 in response to Milano’s radio interview.

“You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie,” she tweeted.

“You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME.”

