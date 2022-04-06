Share
Report: New CNN Boss Rips Into 'Cancer' Brian Stelter's 'Failing Show'

 By Richard Moorhead  April 6, 2022 at 12:52pm
The boss of CNN’s incoming parent company is taking aim at Brian Stelter.

John Malone, the biggest shareholder of Discovery, harshly criticized Stelter in an informal meeting of the company’s executives, according to a report.

Discovery is completing a merger with WarnerMedia, CNN’s current parent company.

Media reporter and former Washington Examiner editor Jon Nicosia broke news of Malone’s words for Stelter on Tuesday.

Malone ripped Stelter as a “cancer,” criticizing his close relationship with disgraced former CNN president Jeff Zucker and accusing his show of being a failure, according to Nicosia.

The ratings of Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” have been dismal in the aftermath of the Trump era, with the weekend host largely focused on criticizing conservative media and the former president instead of scrutinizing the current administration.

Malone has spoken more openly of his desire to return CNN to a news model in its content — a turnaround from the partisan leftist commentary that the channel became associated with during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Can CNN restore its reputation?

“I would like to see CNN evolve back to the kind of journalism that it started with, and actually have journalists, which would be unique and refreshing,” said Malone in a November CNBC interview.

Nicosia previously reported that some of the most partisan hosts at CNN are eyeing alternative employment in the advance of the still uncomplete merger.

CNN’s attempt to create new revenue sources with a subscription CNN+ service hasn’t translated to success thus far.

CNN+’s mobile app has received less downloads than Fox News’ designated weather app in its first month of availability.

The liberal channel’s business failures in the post-Trump news era could soon translate into widescale layoffs at the company, with Nicosia previously reporting that Malone was planning on terminating the employment of the network’s most partisan personalities.

On the day after Nicosia’s report, WarnerMedia announced that nine executives were leaving the company.

Discovery’s takeover of CNN could be complete as soon as Friday when its merger with WarnerMedia may be completed.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




