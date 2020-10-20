New documents obtained by Fox News appear to give more credibility to accounts relating to a laptop reportedly left at a Delaware computer repair shop last year by Hunter Biden.

Those documents also significantly damage the establishment media’s arguments that the latest Biden scandal is merely another Russian disinformation campaign.

As the New York Post first reported Wednesday, the younger Biden dropped off three MacBook computers at The Mac Shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019.

After Hunter Biden failed to return for the hardware, reportedly, the shop’s owner, a man named John Paul Mac Isaac, eventually retained legal ownership of the computers and their contents.

He didn’t like what he saw when dissecting the files on a hard drive, so he called the FBI, according to the Post.

According to a Fox News report, there is more reason today to believe that what has been reported about the contents of that hard drive is credible, after the outlet obtained a document containing Hunter Biden’s alleged signature.

NEW: @MikeEmanuelFox obtains photo showing an alleged Hunter Biden signature on paperwork for the computer repair shop pic.twitter.com/LMBkiXmCer — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) October 19, 2020

Fox reported:

“The document allegedly signed by Biden details repair work that was to be performed on three MacBook Pro laptops… Aside from the signature, the paperwork notes Biden’s name in the ‘bill to’ section for a cost of $85.”

Fox noted it could not verify the signature on the document as belonging to Hunter Biden, but that doesn’t exclude the younger Biden from being the signer, either.

While certainly not conclusive, this is worth a second look by anyone genuinely seeking to get to the bottom of this story:

Left: Hunter Biden’s supposed signature at the Delaware computer shop. Right: Hunter Biden’s signature on a United Kingdom corporate document. pic.twitter.com/60XeM86I3Z — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) October 20, 2020

Issac reportedly made copies of the hard drive and one of them ended up in the hands of Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and eventually the Post.

The files purport to show Hunter Biden selling influence to his father, while Joe Biden was the United States vice president, and also show the current Democratic presidential nominee himself involved in the apparent corruption.

We simply don’t know the truth at this point, but those challenging the reporting aren’t helping to discredit continued probes into the scandal.

Fox News reported on the FBI’s interaction with Issac, and independently confirmed authenticity of at least one email reportedly unearthed from the hard drive.

Fox reported:

“Isaac received a subpoena to testify before U.S. District Court in Delaware on Dec. 9, 2019, the documents show. One page shows what appears to be serial numbers for a laptop and hard drive taken into possession.”

“So far, the FBI and Delaware’s U.S. Attorney’s office have declined to publicly comment on the situation.”

And on that reported authenticated email, Fox noted:

“One email, dated May 13, 2017, and obtained by Fox News, includes a discussion of ‘remuneration packages’ for six people in a business deal with a now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co. The email appeared to identify Hunter Biden as ‘Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC.’

“The email includes a note that ‘Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.’ A proposed equity split references ’20’ for ‘H’ and ;10 held by H for the big guy?” with no further details.”

“Fox News spoke to one of the people who was copied on the email, who confirmed its authenticity.

“Sources told Fox News that ‘the big guy’ is a reference to the former vice president.”

One of the country’s largest newspapers broke a major story which is now being backed up in part by the country’s most-watched cable news network, and the media, Big Tech, Democrats and even former members of the intelligence community are now attempting to sweep the entire story on under the rug with no apparent desire to take an independent look at the reported files.

The smear campaign against the reporting shows just how deep the desire to see this story go away really is.

Naturally, the aforementioned parties and big-name Democrats like House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff are blaming alleged mysterious foreign meddling as the genesis for the Biden reporting.

If you did nothing but watch establishment media TV programming all day, or you only follow establishment media outlets via traditional print or social media, you’d get the impression that there are Russian operatives waiting around the corner at every turn, just waiting to pounce with disinformation.

Politico reported:

“More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son ‘has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.’”

The report added:

“While the letter’s signatories presented no new evidence, they said their national security experience had made them ‘deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case’ and cited several elements of the story that suggested the Kremlin’s hand at work.

“‘If we are right,’ they added, ‘this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election, and we believe strongly that Americans need to be aware of this.’”

More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”https://t.co/T58QhdXEJd — POLITICO (@politico) October 20, 2020

Russia is a convenient scapegoat.

But the swampy Russia narrative, at this point, seems to be more dangerous than Russia itself with regard to the country’s election integrity

Hunter Biden’s reported emails, per one very credible source, have nothing to do with a Russian campaign to interfere in the November election.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe stated that much on Monday, in no uncertain terms, the New York Post reported.

Ratcliffe, in a statement that leaves little room for interpretation, said the Post’s reporting about the contents of Hunter Biden’s hard drive, and the steady drip of information from that, “is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

Still, according to Politico, more than 50 former members of the U.S. intelligence community say that the Hunter Biden scandal is just that — a product of Russian meddling.

But the “Russia collusion” narrative and far-fetched theories have worn out their welcome.

The reporting of the Post, which is now being at least partially corroborated Fox News, stands now as a key issue two weeks before the November election.

The reports purport to show that Hunter Biden sold his father’s influence to foreign entities while he was vice president, and even after.

And if the reporting is accurate, it shows that the elder Biden helped guide American foreign policy in a direction that served the interests of the Biden family, and not the American taxpayer.

Russia, it appears, was not a player in Hunter Biden reportedly abandoning a laptop computer at a Delaware repair shop last April, where it became a ticking time bomb that could explode his father’s bid to unseat President Trump.

It’s disingenuous, at this point, to ask Americans to believe that dark Kremlin forces asked a man to open up a computer repair shop in Delaware on the off chance that years later, Hunter Biden, a man with a history of drug and alcohol abuse would happen to show up and become careless with damning information for his dad’s presidential campaign.

No actual evidence has been presented arguing that Hunter Biden is not connected to the hard drive, nor, tellingly, have the Bidens even denied that the laptop belonged to Hunter. In fact, on Sunday, a Biden campaign spokeswoman told Fox News interviewer Leland Vettert that “I don’t think anybody is saying they are inauthentic.”

Two huge new developments emerge in Hunter Biden laptop saga | Just The Newshttps://t.co/NIXqWmcZBT — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) October 20, 2020

Rather than challenge the veracity of the continued reporting about the Biden family, the country’s journalistic and intelligence institutions are asking us, just one more time, to collectively shield our eyes and blame the Kremlin.

As the establishment media, and the D.C. swamp have shown since 2016, when in doubt, they will blame Russians.

