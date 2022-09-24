Report: News Anchor Killed in Attempted Murder-Suicide - 'Many Tears Shed in Our Newsroom'

A Michigan man was killed in what police are labeling a domestic incident that involved an attempted suicide.

Although police reports about the incident did not use names, WWJ-AM reported that Jim Matthews, its overnight radio host, was the one killed.

The station memorialized Matthews as “a consummate professional [who] was dedicated to WWJ and the broadcasting industry. He loved delivering the latest news to his listeners.”

“There have been many tears shed in our newsroom this afternoon,” WWJ said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

A statement from WWJ on the tragic loss of our overnight anchor, Jim Matthews. pic.twitter.com/qlsRv5Ukp9 — WWJ 950 (@WWJ950) September 23, 2022

In the incident in which Matthews was killed, a 35-year-woman and two children ages 5 and 10 were hospitalized. Matthews is believed to be the father of the children.

Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett said a 54-year-old man was also hospitalized.

Bassett said the man suffered self-inflicted wounds and an apparent overdose. Police believe he sought to commit suicide.

Neighbors who were not identified told WXYZ-TV that the suspect was frequently at the house where the tragedy unfolded. Although police referenced domestic violence in their comments, they did not explain the suspect’s connection to the victims.

Bassett said police were called at about noon on Friday, according to The Detroit News.

The woman, whom Bassett referred to as the mother of the children, had escaped from the house with her 5-year-old daughter and flagged down a motorist, leading to the 911 call.

The woman had sustained stab wounds and the child had an unspecified injury.

When police entered the house, they found Matthews dead and a 10-year-old boy bound in a closet with blunt-force trauma.

The suspect was found in the basement.

Bassett said the woman was in critical but stable condition, the boy in critical condition, and the girl and suspect in stable condition.

The incident unfolded after the suspect was welcomed into the house several hours earlier.

“The Chesterfield Public Safety Department will not rest until we have received justice for our victims,” Bassett said in a news conference.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.