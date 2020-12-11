Login
Report: Newsom's Inner Circle Privately Worried as Recall Effort Picks Up Steam

By Thomas Catenacci
Published December 11, 2020 at 3:02pm
Aides close to California Gov. Gavin Newsom are worried about a growing movement to recall the Democratic governor, according to Politico.

Newsom’s team is “increasingly concerned” about the formal effort to recall him, Politico reported.

A petition to trigger a special gubernatorial election started in June and has obtained more than half of the signatures required with about three months remaining.

“The [governor] should be worried, but less about his political future and more about the people he was elected to serve,” Mike Netter, founder of the California Patriot Coalition, the group behind the effort, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

More than 800,000 Californians have physically signed the petition, the campaign announced in a Thursday news release.

Organizers have until March 17, 2021, to collect 1,495,709 signatures, or 12 percent of the votes cast for Newsom in 2018.

Newsom beat Republican challenger John Cox by about 22 percentage points in the 2018 California gubernatorial election. Cox has partly funded the recall campaign.

“Today our efforts to Recall California Governor Gavin Newsom have entered a dramatic new phase, and we cannot be prouder of everyone who is working tirelessly to remove America’s worst governor from office,” Orrin Heatlie, a leading proponent of the movement, said in a statement.

“The campaign is full speed ahead,” senior adviser Randy Economy said.

The campaign has gained considerable momentum over the last few months, Netter previously told the DCNF. He credited Newsom with being the best representative for the campaign in light of recent scandals.

In November, the governor was widely criticized after he was photographed attending an indoor party without a mask at an upscale restaurant, apparently in violation of his administration’s own coronavirus guidelines.

RELATED: Gavin Newsom Faces Serious Recall Threat as Petition Gains Steam

And on Wednesday, it was reported that a company owned by Newsom received nearly $3 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The campaign began in response to a variety of policies that Newsom implemented in his first term in office, including granting clemency to convicted felons and maintaining California as a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants. The campaign has also cited rising homelessness as a catalyst for their efforts.

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Thomas Catenacci
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







