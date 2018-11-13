SECTIONS
US News World News
Print

Report: North Korea Continues Missile Program in 16 Secret Sites

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (not in pucture) at Paekhwawon State Guesthouse on Sept. 19, 2018, in Pyongyang, North Korea.Pyeongyang Press Corps / Pool / Getty ImagesNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (not in pucture) at Paekhwawon State Guesthouse on Sept. 19, 2018, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Pyeongyang Press Corps / Pool / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 11:51am
Print

North Korea is operating several secret missile operations sites, according to a watchdog group.

The Beyond Parallel project of the Center for Strategic and International Studies has identified 13 “of an estimated 20 North Korean missile operating bases that are undeclared by the government.

“The dispersed deployment of these bases and distinctive tactics employed by ballistic missile units are combined with decades of extensive camouflage, concealment and deception practices to maximize the survival of its missile units from preemptive strikes and during wartime operations,” the group said in a report on its website, estimating that North Korea has between 15 and 20 missile operating bases.

The report noted that although these sites could be used to launch missiles in an emergency, that is not their primary function. The sites are “permanent facilities that contain a unit’s headquarters, barracks, housing, support, maintenance, and storage facilities,” the report said.

The report was the subject of an article in The New York Times, which said 16 facilities exist and framed its report in terms of whether North Korea was fooling the U.S. by saying it would do one thing while doing another.

TRENDING: Fed Board Run by Obama Holdovers Is ‘Hemorrhaging’ Taxpayer Money on Legal Fees

“Despite the difference in interpretation between the US government and the North Koreans over what these declarations have meant, the Singapore declaration and the new Korean declaration, for North Korea watchers it has been pretty clear that the North has not been willing to give up its entire nuclear program,” Lisa Collins, one of the authors of the report, told CNN.

“It’s not like these bases have been frozen,” Victor Cha, who helped write the report, told The New York Times. “Work is continuing. What everybody is worried about is that Trump is going to accept a bad deal — they give us a single test site and dismantle a few other things, and in return they get a peace agreement.”

He said his fear is that President Donald Trump, who has been seeking to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, “would then declare victory, say he got more than any other American president ever got, and the threat would still be there.”

The State Department, however, said the sites are already on Trump’s list of sites that must be closed.

Is North Korea trying to have peace while preparing for war?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“President Trump has made clear that should Chairman Kim follow through on his commitments, including complete denuclearization and the elimination of ballistic missile programs, a much brighter future lies ahead for North Korea and its people,” it said in a statement to The Times.

Negotiations between the United States and North Korea over disarmament have stalled, leading to the cancellation of the latest round of talks.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said the meeting that was set for last Thursday in New York but was canceled “will now take place at a later date,” Fox News reported.

The Times, which said North Korea was perpetrating a “great deception” upon the U.S.,  noted that the report was downplayed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in,  whose office said the bases were common knowledge to government officials.

“North Korea has never promised to dismantle its missile bases, nor has it ever joined any treaty that obligates it to dismantle them. So calling this a ‘deception’ is not appropriate,” said Kim Eui-kyeom, Mr. Moon’s spokesman. “If anything, the existence of these missile bases highlights the need for negotiation and dialogue, including those between the North and the United States, to eliminate the North Korean threat.”

RELATED: North Korea Reportedly Has Not Made Any Efforts To Dismantle Missiles Since August

Collins said she feared North Korea would try to out-maneuver the U.S. in future negotiations.

“There have to be working-level talks, but the North Koreans are clearly targeting a big package deal, for them, which can only happen if President Trump is there to make the decision,” Collins said. “But I think the U.S. has been very cautious and careful to keep the negotiations moving forward at the working level and try not to have President Trump jump every time there is an offer.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

First lady Melania TrumpChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Melania Trump Publicly Calls for White House Official To Be Removed

Michael Bastasch

Climate change activists take part in a sit-in Tuesday outside Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office.Sunrise Movement / Twitter

Ocasio-Cortez, Activists Occupy Nancy Pelosi’s Office and Start Making Demands

Jack Davis

Stacy Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor in GeorgiaJessica McGowan / Getty Images

After Abrams Refuses to Concede, GA Dems Announce Thousands of Votes Found

Dick Morris

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to reporters after touring the Cayuga Centers facility, which is holding immigrant children separated from their parents, after taking a tour of the facility, June 20, 2018, in New York.Mary Altaffer / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Bill de Blasio Humiliated as Truth about NYC Public Schools Exposed

Jack Davis

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian FontesArizona PBS screen shot

AZ Election Official at Center of Ballot Controversy Repped Ringleader of Arms Scandal

Savannah Pointer

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump prior to their meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on Saturday.Chesnot / Getty Images

French President Macron Comes Around to Trump’s Way of Thinking, Calls Him a ‘Good Friend’

Steven Beyer

Kat Timpf speaks on Fox NewsFox News / YouTube screen shot

Fox New Pundit Kat Timpf: I Was Abused, Chased Out of Brooklyn Bar

Luke Rosiak

Broward County Elections SupervisorJoe Skipper / Getty Images

12 Times Florida County’s Elections Supervisor Has Been ‘Incompetent and Possibly Criminal’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.