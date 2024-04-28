Share
Commentary

Report: Now We Know Why UW Group Really Canceled Palestinian Protest - There Were Just Too Many White People

 By Connor Cavanaugh  April 28, 2024 at 12:30pm
Those darn white people and their … protest attendance?

It seems that leftists even want to force diversity quotas into their protests as a University of Washington activism group postponed its plans because too few minorities might show, which of course meant that there would be too many of those pesky white people.

As 770 KTTH-AM conservative talk show host Jason Rantz reported about a now-deleted Instagram post, the UW Progressive Student Union pushed back its “UW Palestine encampment” planned for Thursday after it was showered with criticism that not enough Muslim and Arab students were involved.

Nothing stood in the way of the event otherwise as the university administration informed Jewish leaders that the school did not intend to intervene unless “the event escalates and threatens life safety,” Rantz reported.

Nonetheless, as liberals tend to do, they tripped over themselves.

Should universities automatically expel all anti-Israel protestors?

“After long discussions, we have had to make the hard decision to postpone our action for several days,” the school’s Progressive Student Union stated Thursday in the now-deleted announcement, according to the New York Post, which headlined the story “University of Washington anti-Israel encampment postponed over lack of diversity.”

“We want to make sure this encampment is a better reflection of the UW community, and having even greater unity with Muslim, Palestinian, and Arab students.”

The encampment has been rescheduled to take place on Monday, as a new Instagram post indicates, though who knows if the proper diversity quota will be met.

Naturally, there was plenty of comment about the “not-enough-diversity” decision.

Liberalism can’t help but collapse as different groups fight for the spotlight.

You’d think, in a protest that is aimed at drawing as much attention as possible, organizers would be more than OK with whoever shows up but alas, no.

The self-hating white liberals can’t put aside their identity politics for even a moment to put together their little pro-terrorist rallies.

Sometimes they make it too easy.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Connor Cavanaugh
Connor Cavanaugh is currently a student at the University of North Texas studying Political Science. Connor has lived in Texas for the majority of his life and is a proud conservative.




Conversation