Report: Oakland Becomes Training Ground for Anti-ICE Radicals Seeking to 'Resist' Trump Administration

A Sunday morning event in Oakland drew a crowd of hundreds as Californians braced to protect illegal immigrants from President Donald Trump’s administration’s efforts to deport them.

Training was coordinated by Bay Resistance, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“We see Trump making all these threats against the Bay Area and sanctuary cities across the country,” Bay Resistance organizer Jane Martin said.

The training was designed to “give people concrete skills that they could use to show up and stand in solidarity and be there for their communities.”

Organizers said they already have multiple flashpoints, including using local libraries as protest hubs on the day after the announcement that the Trump administration will send federal troops into the Bay Area.

Organizers also want a mob to form in San Francisco’s Embarcadero Plaza.

The session included a discussion of authoritarianism and protecting illegal immigrants through economic and corporate boycotts, strikes, and blockading transportation. The group said it has already stopped the development of an illegal immigrant detention center.

Writing on Red State, Mike Miller noted that the track record of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests suggests violence soon follows after organizers form a mob.

“[T]he violent actions of anti-ICE, pro-illegal alien zealots aided and abetted by Democrat governors and mayors, are clearly — in my not-so-humble opinion, demonstrable acts of insurrection — per definition,” he wrote.

Should Trump federalize the National Guard in more states to deal with violent protests? Yes No

Should Trump federalize the National Guard in more states to deal with violent protests? Yes: 99% (240 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

“We’ve seen all too many times how radical-leftist ‘vigils’ turn out, haven’t we? Yep, they’re right up there with the left’s infamous ‘peaceful protests,’” he wrote.

He wrote that the communities protesters say they want to protect “have been terrified by violent local crime, and illegal alien crime, while state and city governments stand idly by and allow the you-know-what to go down — even when ICE agents are under assault.”

I just witnessed the most remarkable thing… DHS Secretary Kristi Noem arrived at the ICE detention facility in Portland and the FIRST thing she did was PRAY for the safety of the officers there and thank Jesus Christ for their bravery. We are witnessing incredible things. pic.twitter.com/6BU2vTQJgW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2025



As protesters talked, ICE’s San Francisco office was busy acting, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

Luis Robles-Minjares, 45, a Mexican national, was arrested.

“Robles’ criminal history includes a conviction for sexual assault of a child younger than 10 years old in Santa Clara County, CA,” the DHS release said.

“Every day — even when the government is shut down — our brave ICE law enforcement officers are risking their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including pedophiles, rapists, and domestic abusers,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

“Nothing will deter us from our mission to make America safe again. While the Democrats play politics, the deportation flights will continue,” she said.

