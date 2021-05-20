Combined Shape
Report: Obama Called Trump a 'F***ing Lunatic' and a 'Racist, Sexist Pig' in Vulgar Rants

Erin CoatesMay 20, 2021 at 11:19am
Former President Barack Obama reportedly called former President Donald Trump a “madman” and a “racist, sexist pig,” among other vulgar insults behind the scenes, according to a new book.

“He’s a madman,” Edward-Isaac Dovere wrote that Obama told “big donors looking to squeeze a reaction out of him in exchange for the big checks they were writing to his foundation,” according to The Guardian.

Obama reportedly preferred Trump to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz as the Republican nominee in 2016 and told donors “I didn’t think it would be this bad.”

“I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig,” Obama reportedly said.

“Depending on the outrage of the day,” Dovere wrote, “a passing ‘that f***ing lunatic’ with a shake of his head” was Obama’s response.

Dovere, a staff writer for the Atlantic, reported on Obama’s remarks in his new book “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump.”

Dovere said that Obama called Trump a “corrupt motherf***er” after he learned that Trump was speaking to foreign leaders like Vladimir Putin as the investigation into possible Russian election interference was being conducted.

Obama’s feelings about his successor were well-known prior to Dovere’s book, but the 44th president had stayed mostly quiet in public.

Trump and Obama have long had an antagonistic relationship, likely starting after Trump promoted a conspiracy theory that questioned the first black president’s citizenship, Business Insider reported.

Do you think Trump should publicly respond to this report?

Dovere also reported on the relationship between Obama and President Joe Biden, which was more tumultuous than people might have thought after their eight years working together.

Obama reportedly doubted Biden as a presidential candidate because of his age, like a lot of other Democrats.

Dovere also reported that first lady Jill Biden said Vice President Kamala Harris should “go f*** herself” after a debate-stage attack against Biden during the primary, according to Politico.

“With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?” Jill Biden reportedly said on a phone call with supporters.

“Go f*** yourself.”

Dovere has covered Democratic politics for 15 years and his book is based on conversations he had with key players, aides, advisers and voters, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Trump has not yet responded to the newest report but is expected to release a statement on his newest social media website where he has posted comments after being banned from Twitter.

