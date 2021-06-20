While the Biden White House might beg to differ, it is undeniable that there is a raging humanitarian crisis at our border.

There is also no denying that one of the most distressing aspects of this crisis — if not by far the most distressing — is that migrant children are bearing the brunt of the dangerous situation.

Minors are often sent unaccompanied across the border where, if they are found by border authorities, they are taken to increasingly overburdened facilities, some of which have been said to experience rampant instances of sexual abuse.

As it turns out, the criminal thugs who profit off the exploitation of migrant adults and children are not just smuggling people, weapons, and drugs across our porous southern border, they are also reportedly bringing in child pornography.

What a very twisted way to diversify for these bloodthirsty, heartless gangs.

Drew Hernandez, a reporter for Real America’s Voice, said while speaking with the news channel’s program “Dr. Gina Prime Time” that he had learned that local authorities frequently find the illicit media on the bad actors they encounter crossing the border.

“I take no joy in reporting this,” he told host Gina Loudon. “But, Dr. Gina, the American people need to know this.”

DISGUSTING: AZ Border Officials are now discovering cartel runners with high amounts of child pornography on them after being captured. This has now increased due to the Border Surge under Biden. @RealAmVoice @RealDrGina Full: https://t.co/rhyMaPpGoh pic.twitter.com/SwOxw5593F — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 15, 2021

“What they’re starting to find at the Arizona southern border is now they’re finding some of the cartels that are running child pornography,” he said.

Hernandez explained that, according to what he’s been told by local authorities, child pornography is being smuggled into our country and distributed on the black market.

Hernandez contrasted this troubling allegation with the Biden administration’s complete and utter failure to act on the border crisis.

“This has just gone on way too long, and it’s allowed to happen because we have an administration that not only refuses to address it, but to push back on it, and put a stop to it,” he charged, urging viewers to understand the “severity” of the crisis.

Indeed, we must.

Whether your heart goes out to Central American migrants escaping gang violence and poverty or you are concerned about border security and the drain on American resources, you should be outraged.

For four infuriating years, we were told that President Donald Trump’s attempts to secure our southern border were founded in racism, as though pure love and altruism alone can provide ample, safe, and sanitary facilities for thousands upon thousands of migrants and protect Americans from the dangerous criminal element that profits handsomely from smuggling illegal immigrants across the border.

Mexico would certainly prefer that we handle the problem — putting aside the notorious corruption within our southern neighbor’s law enforcement agencies, the nation, through which migrants pass on their way to the United States, is ill-equipped to stop the illegal flow into our country.

Just this week, according to Newsmax, at least 15 people were reportedly killed in an attack in the Mexican border town of Reynosa, which is not an atypical occurrence in Mexico’s northern states as violent gangs clash and terrorize local residents.

Make no mistake. Human traffickers are not simply outlaws doing their part to help down-and-out migrants find a new home. They are heartless criminals engaged in a lucrative criminal trade, and have been known to separate children from their parents when crossing so single migrants can pose as parents so as to be allowed to remain in the U.S.

According to Hernandez, some of these children are even kidnapped from their homes in Mexico to assist with this illicit trade.

Is it any wonder that they could also be smuggling the documented sexual exploitation of children for profit on the U.S. black market?

No. No, it’s not.

And as long as this is happening in our country, thanks to our president’s policies, the burden to address this grievous, million-dollar criminal industry falls squarely on the shoulders of his administration.

And what does Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been tasked with addressing the border crisis yet can’t even be bothered to visit, have to say about it?

Don’t expect the mainstream media to ask anytime soon, but it’s safe to say it’s unlikely she’d be helpful.

In fact, “Ahahahahahahaha!” is her typical response to border questions.

No wonder Joe Biden tried walking back his decision to put Kamala Harris in charge of the border crisis She’s laughing and comparing it to… Europe? pic.twitter.com/OLNVIsSNmD — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) June 8, 2021

Kamala Harris was caught laughing if she planned to visit the worsening humanitarian border crisis happening under her watch. pic.twitter.com/Y1lNEug285 — MRCTV (@mrctv) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile, children are suffering and criminal cartels are finding new ways to profit from their exploitation.

“Sick” doesn’t even begin to describe it.

