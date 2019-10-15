SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Report: Officials Scrambling To Evacuate US Nukes from Turkey

A C-130 glides in for a landing in front of downtown Adana at Incirlik Air Force Base in Turkey.Chris Hondros / Getty ImagesA C-130 glides in for a landing in front of downtown Adana at Incirlik Air Force Base in Turkey on March 7, 2003. (Chris Hondros / Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published October 15, 2019 at 12:05pm
Print

In the wake of Turkey’s shelling of U.S. troops, American officials reportedly are trying to find a way to evacuate U.S. nuclear weapons from an airbase near the Syrian border.

Although Turkey maintains that the artillery strike — coming in the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision this month to remove American troops from northeast Syria — was targeting nearby Kurds, the Department of Defense insists that the country knew U.S. forces were nearby and chose to make the uncomfortably close strike anyway.

This strain on Turkey’s relations with the United States also poses a major problem when it comes to American weapons stationed in the country.

There are around 50 tactical nuclear weapons at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, according to The New York Times. The base is jointly controlled by U.S. and Turkish forces.

Two anonymous officials cited by The Times said some State and Energy department workers are figuring out a way to possibly move these weapons of mass destruction out of a country that just fired on American positions.

TRENDING: Trey Gowdy Won't Be Joining Trump's Legal Team After All, At Least Not for Now

The removal of the nukes isn’t as easy as simply flying them out of the country, either.

Depriving Turkey of a locally available nuclear response would likely anger the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He has made it clear that he wants Turkey to have nukes of its own instead of relying on American-controlled weapons based in the country.

Erdogan has said that he “cannot accept” Turkey’s status as a non-nuclear nation.

Although it’s unlikely Turkey will take American weapons by force, the country’s reckless shelling of a U.S. position and Erdogan’s nuclear ambitions don’t exactly inspire confidence.

Should the U.S. continue to keep nuclear weapons in Turkey?

One official cited by The Times said the weapons are little more than hostages now.

When looking at the options the United States has now, it definitely looks that way.

Evacuating the weapons would be a slap in the face to Turkey and would be a huge setback to Erdogan’s ambitions of a nuclear state. It would likely be a major source of embarrassment on the world stage for the leader.

Keeping the nukes in Turkey might prove to be an even more foolish move.

Erdogan is clearly willing to do whatever it takes to stay in power. After a failed coup in 2016, mass purges of government officials, soldiers and even the media quickly followed. Making the seemingly short leap to seize nuclear weapons might not be too extreme for this authoritarian.

RELATED: CNN Panelists Worry About Racial Implications of Trump Nuking a Hurricane (Which He Won't)

This illustrates the complications of geopolitics, where one decision can lead to a domino effect that might still be seen decades later.

Despite the flak he’s received from the media, Trump’s decision to remove American troops from another unwinnable Middle Eastern war is the right one.

The administration’s decision over American nukes in Turkey will likely have far-reaching implications that will last long after Trump’s presidency is over, regardless of what the government chooses to do.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







'Historic' Blizzard Ruins Crops of Same Farmers 2020 Dems Blame for Global Warming
Report: Officials Scrambling To Evacuate US Nukes from Turkey
Hero Paralyzed in Search for Coward Bergdahl Dies of His Injuries at 46
If Rockets Star James Harden Lived in China, His Iconic Beard Might Be Illegal
Actor Warns 'New Era of Eugenics' Could Edit Him Away. It Wouldn't Stop There
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×