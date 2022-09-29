Report: Have an Old Cellphone Laying Around? It Could Be Turning Into a Capsule of Deadly Chemicals

Most people appreciate the convenience that cellphones and laptops offer.

In fact, cellphones are the most popular electronic device among American adults under the age of 65. About 85 percent own cell phones, according to Pew Research Center.

About 91 percent of cellphone owners say they feel safer when they have their cellphone with them. This is especially true of women, according to Pew Research Center.

But the very thing that tends to make most people feel safer can also put them in danger.

It’s older cellphones that aren’t frequently used that need to be watched more closely.

Samsung seems to be getting the most attention for allegedly having batteries that swell more quickly than other brands, according to Android Police.

And swollen batteries, whether in a cell phone or a laptop, can be not only dangerous, but life-threatening.

“I’ve had several Samsung phone batteries swell up years after I stopped using them. Never any other brand,” podcaster and web video producer Marques Brownlee wrote.

There are a number of warning signs that come with swollen device batteries, according to PCMag.

A few include a bulging phone screen, the device is wobbly when laying on a flat surface and phone seams that begin to open.

Basically, device batteries swell because of heat and gas buildup. The buildup can happen because the batteries’ materials are decaying, or there’s been stress from overuse or physical damage.

If the swollen battery overheats, in excessive use, punctured or perhaps dropped, it can potentially cause a fire or an explosion, according to Tycorun Energy.

The best way for people to stay safe when using their devices is to remain vigilant and pay attention to the physical condition of their electronic devices.

However, the latest battery issues that Samsung is encountering are nothing compared to 2016, according to WIRED.

The Galaxy Note 7 cellphone battery was overheating and then catching on fire.

