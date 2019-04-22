Report: Ilhan Omar Attacked US Soldiers Killed During ‘Black Hawk Down’ Operation

A newly unearthed tweet shows Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar criticizing the U.S. soldiers who fought and died in the Battle of Mogadishu.

“In his selective memory, he forgets to also mention the thousands of Somalis killed by the American forces that day! #NotTodaySatan,” Omar wrote in an October 2017 tweet, which John Rossomando of the Investigative Project on Terrorism uncovered Monday.

Omar was responding to another tweet about the Battle of Mogadishu, the U.S. military’s 1993 humanitarian operation that sought to save starving Somalis by preventing food and aid from being captured by enemy combatants.

The battle ultimately took the lives of 19 American soldiers and wounded 73 others, and became the subject of the Hollywood movie “Black Hawk Down.”

In his selective memory, he forgets to also mention the thousands of Somalis killed by the American forces that day! #NotTodaySatan https://t.co/wrFocrZymQ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 16, 2017

TRENDING: Barr’s Strategy for Dealing with Mueller and Rosenstein

Omar’s claim that “thousands of Somalis” were killed by American forces during that battle is wildly false by most expert’s estimations.

Captain Haad, a representative of the Somali National Alliance, said during a 2001 interview that 133 Somali militiamen died battling U.S. Delta Force soldiers and Rangers, according to the Investigative Project on Terrorism.

Mark Bowden, the author of “Black Hawk Down: A Story of Modern War,” estimated that 500 Somalis died. More liberal estimations put the death toll near 1,000.

Do you think Ilhan Omar should stop tweeting for good? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (45 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

When reached by The Daily Caller News Foundation for a statement on Monday, a spokesman for Omar’s office said he was not aware of the tweet and did not have a comment. Omar has generated numerous controversies since getting elected to Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District in November.

The first-term congresswoman received enormous criticism after video was uncovered of her describing the 9/11 terrorist attackers as “some people” who “did something.”

In another unearthed video, Omar appeared to shrug off the severity of saying the name “Al Qaeda,” and mockingly noted that Americans don’t show the same kind of shock when speaking of “America” or the “Army.”

Omar was the subject of a House resolution that was originally meant to condemn anti-Semitism following her suggestion that lawmakers supportive of Israel have “dual loyalties.”

However, following intense backlash from the Democratic Party’s more progressive wing, the resolution was changed to encompass most forms of bigotry and did not specifically condemn Omar’s remarks.

RELATED: Imam Fires Off on ‘Clueless’ AOC After Her Take on 9/11

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.