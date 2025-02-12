Report: Pam Bondi Notices Offensive Problem with Wall in DOJ Office, Instantly Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands

President Donald Trump and his allies have taken a sledgehammer to the Democrat-dominated establishment’s beloved deep state.

In a variety of ways, however, the deep state, like an evil empire, has already begun to strike back.

For instance, according to journalist Miranda Devine, Attorney General Pam Bondi addressed one particular act of subtle sabotage when she personally removed framed photos of former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Attorney General Merrick Garland from the walls in one wing of the Department of Justice.

Devine reported this incident in a post late Tuesday on the social media platform X.

“This is ‘ridiculous’ three weeks into Donald Trump’s presidency,” Devine wrote.

Indeed, though one does enjoy picturing Bondi herself removing those repellent vestiges of the tyrannical Biden administration.

“So she took down the photos off the wall,” Devine wrote of Bondi, “there and then, on her own, and stacked them in a corner where we hope they will never be seen again. Bravo!”

Bondi, of course, deserves applause for literally taking matters into her own hands.

The incident, however, serves as a useful reminder that Trump’s enemies in the deep state will not go quietly.

Thus, in addition to removing the photos, Bondi would have done well to demand the immediate resignations of those responsible.

Democrats, after all, have drawn a proverbial line in the sand over Trump’s constitutional authority to dismantle federal agencies. They have made common cause with government employees.

In other words, should the Supreme Court intervene to stop federal judges from unconstitutionally intruding upon the president’s proper authority or should Trump simply assert his rightful constitutional power by ignoring those judges, one wonders how far Democrats and the deep state might go to protect their ill-gotten privileges.

Journalist Emerald Robinson, for instance, described a dark scenario involving the desperate deep state.

“Every morning, President Trump should ask himself: ‘Do I have operational control of the CIA?’ ‘Or the FBI?’ ‘Or the Pentagon?’ And right now the answer would be: NO. That’s the only question that matters right now,” Robinson posted on Tuesday.

Every morning, President Trump should ask himself: “Do I have operational control of the CIA?” “Or the FBI?” “Or the Pentagon?” And right now the answer would be: NO. That’s the only question that matters right now. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) February 12, 2025

Perhaps Robinson painted too dark a picture. In the end, perhaps the deep state will expose itself as a paper tiger.

After all, now that X owner Elon Musk, head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, has brought unprecedented attention to the waste and fraud in federal agencies, perhaps Democrats, one by one, will have no choice but to abandon their deep state allies.

More likely, now that Trump has shuttered the sinister United States Agency for International Development and placed its minuscule remnants under the control of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, perhaps the Democrat-dominated deep state will run out of other people’s money with which to fund their diabolical projects.

Either way, the president will need help from his allies. That includes Musk, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and freshly-confirmed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Soon it will include FBI Director nominee Kash Patel.

Needless to say, that group also includes Bondi. And her swift action in dealing with the subtle sabotage implied by those leftover photos bodes well.

