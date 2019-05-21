Report: Pelosi Calls Special Meeting with Dem Lawmakers To Discuss Trump Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly plans to convene a meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss with fellow Democrats whether to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump.

Fox News reported that Pelosi is responding to growing pressure within her caucus to go down that path, which so far she has resisted.

Democrat Rep Ro Khanna of California, who serves on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told Fox News that he agrees with the speaker that impeachment may not be the right move, at least for now.

“We should have continued investigations, but it is premature to start anything else,” Khanna said. “I will be supporting her in the meeting tomorrow.”

Fox News host Dana Perino asked the congressman if Pelosi is being pushed in the direction of impeachment.

“I do think there are people, in candor, who want to move faster, especially in light of Justin Amash’s tweets,” Khanna said. “I believe [Pelosi] has it right. We have to build a case. We have to have witnesses come before Congress.”

The congressman argued that Trump’s refusal to allow former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and resistance to other congressional subpoenas is helping ratchet up the pressure on Pelosi.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings told reporters, “I think what is happening is that the initial aim was to investigate and then see what we had. The problem is we can’t get any information.”

“I think we’re in a position where we’re moving more and more towards that (impeachment) because he’s not leaving us with any choices. You don’t have any choices.”

The Maryland representative told CNN’s Manu Raju that he is “getting there” in terms of backing an impeachment inquiry.

Just talked to Elijah Cummings about backing an impeachment inquiry – and he said: “I’m getting there. I think what the president has done has put us in a position where we cannot get any information … I’m still mulling it over,, but I’m getting there.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 21, 2019

Trump responded to the standoff over congressional investigations, saying he already fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

“So even though I didn’t have to do it with Presidential Privilege, I allowed everyone to testify, including White House Counsel Don McGahn (for over 30 hours), to Robert Mueller and the 18 Angry Trump-Hating Democrats, and they arrived at a conclusion of NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION!

….at a conclusion of NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION! The Dems were unhappy with the outcome of the $40M Mueller Report, so now they want a do-over. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2019

“The Dems were unhappy with the outcome of the $40M Mueller Report, so now they want a do-over,” he added.

Fox News chief political anchor and former White House House correspondent Bret Baier told Perino that there is nothing particularly unusual about presidents not complying with congressional requests for their staff to testify.

“This is not just this president,” he said. “You would hear some of the talk from Democrats up on Capitol Hill and say, ‘This is very unique and unprecedented.’ It’s not, at all.”

He cited the Obama White House not allowing then Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes to testify in May 2016 regarding the Iran nuclear deal.

Baier read a letter from Obama White House counsel W. Neil Eggleston regarding the matter.

“The appearance of a senior president adviser before Congress threatens the independence of the autonomy of the president, as well as his ability to receive candid advice and counsel in the discharge of his constitutional duties,” Eggleston wrote.

