Report: Pelosi Tried Using Bill Aimed at Stopping Coronavirus Deaths To Fund Baby Deaths Through Abortion

Taking advantage of a worldwide pandemic to push for more abortions is something only a mind like that of Nancy Pelosi could think of.

Multiple White House officials have claimed that the speaker of the House attempted to include federal funding for abortion in a bill to fight coronavirus, The Daily Caller reported.

Officials told the outlet that during negotiations Pelosi lobbied for “several” partisan provisions that made the bill untenable.

She wanted as much as $1 billion for reimbursements of laboratory claims, which officials said “would set a precedent of health spending without protections outlined in the Hyde Amendment.”

The Hyde Amendment stops federal funding from going to clinics that perform abortions.

Democrats have been on a mission to get President Donald Trump to end the Hyde Amendment from day one of his administration and this appears to be the latest, lowest attempt.

“A new mandatory funding stream that does not have Hyde protections would be unprecedented,” one White House official told The Daily Caller.

“Under the guise of protecting people, Speaker Pelosi is working to make sure taxpayer dollars are spent covering abortion — which is not only backwards, but goes against historical norms.”

Another anonymous official referred to what Pelosi wants as a “slush fund.” A third asked “what the Hyde Amendment and abortion have to do with protecting Americans from coronavirus?”

The abortion funding was eventually pulled out of the negotiations, Politico reported.

And while the White House suggested the lower chamber spend a day or two considering the bill, Pelosi seemed to shoot the idea down.

“We’re … agreeing to most of it because [the changes are] not that different. So we don’t need 48 hours, we need to just make the decision to help families, right now,” the speaker said.

“I’m not sticking around because they don’t want to agree to language,” she said as Congress is prepared to take a one-week recess.

“Right now we have to find our common ground, work together, to get this done as soon as possible.”

Well yes, Nancy, we’d better work quickly so you and your friends don’t miss any of your precious vacation time.

Imagine if Trump had said he was “not sticking around” in a debate over the response to the pandemic.

Now imagine if he did so after he stuck a bunch if his own personal interests into the legislation that stalled it to begin with.

As the rest of the nation, and the president, focus on saving lives, Pelosi and the Democrats have their horse blinders on and can only see opportunities to snuff out the lives of babies.

Their obsession with abortion has become perverse and frightening. They will use any opportunity to make abortion more available and have taxpayers pay for it.

What Pelosi did during these negotiations is abhorrent and every American citizen, Republican or Democrat, should be furious.

