The most notorious seminarian in Texas is getting a little more notoriety.

James Talarico, the Democratic candidate for Senate in the Lone Star State, has built a campaign attempting to highlight his religious background.

Talarico’s past public statements have already raised questions about that, but an article linking him to a social media account reportedly tied to his adoptive father could be raising even more.

The Washington Examiner on Sunday published quotes from the account on the social media platform X that is purportedly run by Mark Talarico.

The X account in question limits users who are allowed to view its contents, and the Washington Examiner did not explain how it obtained the quotes, but they contain material likely to be offensive to even many non-religious Texan voters.

One in particular quoted by the outlet purports to show a response by the account to an X post mocking the crucifixion of Jesus.

The user, an apparent resident of Canada who last posted in August of 2024, speculated offensively in 2023 about whether the impact of Jesus’ death would have been different had it involved anal impalement instead of nails and a cross.

To many Christians, the deliberate, flippant blasphemy lands anywhere from irritating to annoying to enraging. Apparently, the account linked to Talarico’s father took that as a setup for a joke.

It would “definitely make for some interesting James Avery jewelry,” the account responded, according to the Washington Examiner. (James Avery Artisan Jewelry is a noted jewelry manufacturer based in Kerrville, Texas.)

In another post, according to the Washington Examiner, the account linked to Talarico’s adoptive father mocked Ash Wednesday — the beginning of the Lenten season — by responding to an X post featuring Fox News personalities with ashes on their foreheads. The response showed a video with the word “twat” written on his forehead, the Washington Examiner reported.

In yet another post, this one from January 2024, the account responded to an image of then-Arizona Senate contender Kari Lake and other women with the caustic comment that the group was “like the afternoon shift at a strip club,” the Washington Examiner said.

Should Talarico clarify his stance given his father's comments? Absolutely, it's crucial Not necessary, it's his father's view It's complicated, but he should address it Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Absolutely, it's crucial 66% (21 votes) Not necessary, it's his father's view 9% (3 votes) It's complicated, but he should address it 25% (8 votes)

Talarico and his campaign have tried to sell voters on his background as a Presbyterian seminarian, though his religious influences aren’t exactly of the orthodox variety.

And his statements as a Texas state lawmaker about God being “non-binary” or his comments about abortion while on the campaign trail would also do little to attract anything close to traditional Texas voters to his cause.

Talarico’s opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, emerged victorious in a grueling campaign against Sen. John Cornyn that made for plenty of negative publicity coming from Paxton’s own side of the aisle.

Talarico is getting huge financial support from Democrats nationally and is far from guaranteed to lose, as Texas Democrats have been so often before.

That means interest in the race is high outside Texas borders, even if the fates of the Talarico and Paxton campaigns are going to be decided within them, so Americans all over the country are learning more about the Presbyterian seminarian trying to win the first Texas statewide race as a Democrat since 1994.

Now, if the Washington Examiner’s report about the ownership of the account is correct, it might shed some light on Mark Talarico, who is obviously an important figure in James Talarico’s life.

In March of this year, at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, James Talarico called his adoptive father “the best man that I know.”

If the account the Washington Examiner covered is truly linked to Talarico’s adoptive father, and if the posts there truly reflect his views on Christianity, on religious individuals, or on women, there’s a strong possibility that many millions of Texas voters would have a different opinion.

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