Report: Prince Harry Royally Snubbed - Received Gut-Wrenching Surprise After Checking the News

Prince Harry learned of Queen Elizabeth II’s death from online news, according to a report.

Royal insiders cited by the New York Post’s Page Six reportedly indicated that the estranged royal learned of the queen’s death as he was traveling to Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8.

Harry had hoped for an opportunity to say goodbye to his grandmother, only to arrive too late.

Then-Prince Charles had called Harry that morning, urging him to travel to the queen’s Balmoral residence after learning of the monarch’s health challenges, according to Page Six.

Charles had only learned of the queen’s health situation hours before.

By the time Harry landed in Scotland, the queen’s death had been publicly announced.

Harry learned of his grandmother’s passing from the news media, rather than from one of his relatives or from staff of the royal family, according to the report.

Very sad for Prince Harry that – despite being in the UK – he didn’t get to see his grandmother, The Queen, before she passed away.

Very sad for Prince Harry that – despite being in the UK – he didn't get to see his grandmother, The Queen, before she passed away.

They were very close and he spoke to her often despite his decision to leave the Royal Family.#QueenElizabeth

The Duke of Sussex appeared distressed and saddened as he arrived at Balmoral after the queen’s death — as one might expect anyone would look after the death of their beloved grandmother.

Elizabeth had been well enough for a public event with Britain’s new Prime Minister two days before her death.

Harry and his wife — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — were on uncertain terms with the royal family at the time of Elizabeth’s death.

Harry traveled to Balmoral without Meghan, even though the couple happened to be present in Britain for a charity event.

Meghan accused an unnamed member of the royal family of racism in March 2021, spurring a rare public statement from the queen herself and a Buckingham Palace investigation.

The Sussexes have moved to a California mansion and reinvented themselves as full-time American residents after stepping away from active, working roles within the royal family.

Harry had suggested the use of a third-party “mediator” to work out his differences with then-Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall.

The senior royals shot down this proposal, with Camilla even spitting out her tea at the concept of involving a third party in a dispute between the royals.

According to an excerpt of a new book published in Vanity Fair, Harry’s relationship with his brother Prince William is severely strained, with the new heir to the throne unable to forgive Harry for his dramatic tendencies.

