Report: Prosecutors Recommend Charges for Andrew McCabe as His Appeal Is Rejected

Federal prosecutors have recommended that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe be indicted for allegedly lying to federal agents, according to multiple published reports.

McCabe was fired last year by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions just days ahead of his scheduled retirement.

He was let go after a Department of Justice inspector general report accused him of lying to investigators regarding his role in leaking information to the media about the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

Since that time, McCabe has released a book and been hired as a paid CNN contributor.

McCabe’s legal team met last month with Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie Liu in an attempt to convince them that McCabe should not be indicted, according to the Washington Examiner.

It does not appear to have worked.

Fox News has learned that US Attorney DC Jesse Lieu recommended moving forward with charges against former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. His team appealed that decision to DAG Rosen, who REJECTED that appeal, according to a person familiar with the situation. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) September 12, 2019

“The Department rejected your appeal of the United States Attorney’s Office’s decision in this matter,” reads an email sent to McCabe form the DOJ, a source close to McCabe’s legal team told the Examiner.

“Any further inquiries should be directed to the United States Attorney’s Office,” the email adds.

The existence of this email was confirmed by other outlets, including ABC News and Fox News.

According to Fox, Liu recommended that McCabe be criminally charged. McCabe then appealed this recommendation all the way up to Rosen, though unsuccessfully so.

Last week, McCabe filed a lawsuit against the FBI and DOJ, claiming his firing was politically motivated.

HUGE: DOJ is recommending charges for disgraced former FBI official Andrew McCabe A criminal prosecution of the deep state is finally happening This opens the door for: Brennan Clapper Strzok & Page And the rest of the coup leaders to be indicted Justice is coming! RT! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 12, 2019

McCabe claims he was fired not for allegedly misleading investigators, but because of “his refusal to pledge allegiance to a single man,” Fox reported.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report, however said “the evidence is substantial” that McCabe “knowingly and intentionally” misled investigators.

McCabe previously served as the FBI’s acting director after President Donald Trump fired James Comey.

