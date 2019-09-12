SECTIONS
Report: Prosecutors Recommend Charges for Andrew McCabe as His Appeal Is Rejected

By Joe Setyon
Published September 12, 2019
Federal prosecutors have recommended that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe be indicted for allegedly lying to federal agents, according to multiple published reports.

McCabe was fired last year by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions just days ahead of his scheduled retirement.

He was let go after a Department of Justice inspector general report accused him of lying to investigators regarding his role in leaking information to the media about the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

Since that time, McCabe has released a book and been hired as a paid CNN contributor.

McCabe’s legal team met last month with Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie Liu in an attempt to convince them that McCabe should not be indicted, according to the Washington Examiner.

It does not appear to have worked.

“The Department rejected your appeal of the United States Attorney’s Office’s decision in this matter,” reads an email sent to McCabe form the DOJ, a source close to McCabe’s legal team told the Examiner.

“Any further inquiries should be directed to the United States Attorney’s Office,” the email adds.

The existence of this email was confirmed by other outlets, including ABC News and Fox News.

According to Fox, Liu recommended that McCabe be criminally charged. McCabe then appealed this recommendation all the way up to Rosen, though unsuccessfully so.

Last week, McCabe filed a lawsuit against the FBI and DOJ, claiming his firing was politically motivated.

McCabe claims he was fired not for allegedly misleading investigators, but because of “his refusal to pledge allegiance to a single man,” Fox reported.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report, however said “the evidence is substantial” that McCabe “knowingly and intentionally” misled investigators.

McCabe previously served as the FBI’s acting director after President Donald Trump fired James Comey.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
