Share
News

Report: Putin Suffering from Cancer, Neurological Disease - Now That Video Makes Sense

 By Jack Davis  May 1, 2022 at 8:48am
Share

Russian President Vladimir Putin is an ailing man, new accounts are reporting.

According to the U.K. Sun, the Telegram Channel General SVR is now reporting specifics of the Russian leader’s ailments: That he has both abdominal cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

Putin’s health has been a subject of worldwide debate ever since images and video emerged in April of him gripping a table during a meeting with  Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“Is this just me or Putin really looks less healthy and sound with each and every day of the war? I can see a drastic difference between now and late February,” Kyiv independent journalist Illia Ponomarenko tweeted at the time.

Trending:
In Brutal Questioning of Buttigieg, Manchin Totally Dismantles Biden's Electric Vehicle Subsidy Plan


Reports have been circulating that Putin will be undergoing surgery and that while that is taking place, Russia will be under someone else’s leadership.

The Sun, quoting a translation of a Russian-language video from the news outlet East2West News, offered some details.

Will the world be safer if Vladimir Putin's illness is fatal?

“We know very well that he has cancer, and Parkinson’s disease, as we have said many times,” the report said.

“It was possible to contain it for some time, but now the course of the disease is progressing.”

On Saturday, the U.K. Daily Mail reported that the General SVR channel also said that Putin has “schizoaffective disorder,” the symptoms of which include hallucinations and mania.

The Daily Mail reported that the channel had earlier reported that Putin was “prescribed new drugs” and given heavier doses of his medication in an attempt to halt the disease.

“According to our information, one of the new medicines recommended by doctors after oral administration caused side effects in Putin in the form of severe dizziness and weakness,” the post earlier this month stated, according to the Daily Mail.

Related:
US Armed Forces Becoming Radically More Involved in Ukraine War

The Daily Mail’s Saturday report stated that some reports suggest Putin has thyroid cancer.

“Putin’s health has recently deteriorated, we have already written about this, and the president’s unhealthy appearance only confirms this,” it quoted the General SVR report as saying.

“For more than a month, the attending physicians have not been able to convince Putin to change the drugs that suppress the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, since the old ones no longer give the desired effect, and the president is simply afraid to experiment with new ones,” the report said.

“Clinging to the table with his hands is a way to hide a small but quite noticeable tremor,” the report said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Psaki Deflects on Disinformation Board Question, Claims Trump Was Behind It All Along
Lone Highway Patrolman Shot, Civilians Swarm the Gunman and Take Control of the Scene
After-School Drag Show Sparks Major Investigation, Staff Placed on Leave
Family Leaving Disney World Comes to Terrifying Realization, They Immediately Begin Emptying Their Pockets
Fake Message Supposedly from Trump Aimed at Tricking MAGA Voters to Stay Home
See more...

Conversation