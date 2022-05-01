Report: Putin Suffering from Cancer, Neurological Disease - Now That Video Makes Sense

Russian President Vladimir Putin is an ailing man, new accounts are reporting.

According to the U.K. Sun, the Telegram Channel General SVR is now reporting specifics of the Russian leader’s ailments: That he has both abdominal cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

Putin’s health has been a subject of worldwide debate ever since images and video emerged in April of him gripping a table during a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“Is this just me or Putin really looks less healthy and sound with each and every day of the war? I can see a drastic difference between now and late February,” Kyiv independent journalist Illia Ponomarenko tweeted at the time.

I can see a drastic difference between now and late February. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 21, 2022

Why does Putin grip the table with his right hand?

His right leg seems restless.

He is not sitting up straight and he looks shrunken.

If he doesn’t have Parkinson’s then something else ails him.

I do hope he is suffering. https://t.co/HKCuRPo0LZ — Vetinari3 (@Vetinari3) April 23, 2022



Reports have been circulating that Putin will be undergoing surgery and that while that is taking place, Russia will be under someone else’s leadership.

The Sun, quoting a translation of a Russian-language video from the news outlet East2West News, offered some details.

“We know very well that he has cancer, and Parkinson’s disease, as we have said many times,” the report said.

“It was possible to contain it for some time, but now the course of the disease is progressing.”

On Saturday, the U.K. Daily Mail reported that the General SVR channel also said that Putin has “schizoaffective disorder,” the symptoms of which include hallucinations and mania.

The Daily Mail reported that the channel had earlier reported that Putin was “prescribed new drugs” and given heavier doses of his medication in an attempt to halt the disease.

“According to our information, one of the new medicines recommended by doctors after oral administration caused side effects in Putin in the form of severe dizziness and weakness,” the post earlier this month stated, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail’s Saturday report stated that some reports suggest Putin has thyroid cancer.

“Putin’s health has recently deteriorated, we have already written about this, and the president’s unhealthy appearance only confirms this,” it quoted the General SVR report as saying.

“For more than a month, the attending physicians have not been able to convince Putin to change the drugs that suppress the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, since the old ones no longer give the desired effect, and the president is simply afraid to experiment with new ones,” the report said.

“Clinging to the table with his hands is a way to hide a small but quite noticeable tremor,” the report said.

