Rapper Kodak Black, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump, has offered to pay college tuition for the children of two FBI agents who were killed in the line of duty last week.

The Florida rapper had his attorney, Bradford Cohen, send a letter to the FBI Miami Division with the offer on his behalf, TMZ reported.

Cohen explained in the letter that Kodak knows what it is like to lose a loved one and grow up in a single-parent home and wanted to make sure the families didn’t have to worry about sending their kids to college.

Special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were killed and multiple others were wounded following an attempt to serve a warrant in Broward County, Florida, on Feb. 2.

The Miami Herald reported that a task force of multiple law enforcement agencies was attempting to execute a warrant related to child pornography charges at a residence in the community of Sunrise.

The Associated Press reported that just after 6 a.m. ET, gunfire was reported at the Water Terrace apartment complex.

Upon service of the warrant, at least five FBI agents were reportedly shot by a man who had barricaded himself in his home.

The FBI confirmed in a statement to CNN that two agents had died. It was reported the suspect also took his own life.

Cohen said a friend of his in the FBI’s Miami office told him that the two deceased agents had young children and he passed the information to Kodak, TMZ reported.

Alfin is survived by a 3-year-old and Schwartzenberger is survived by a 4-year-old and 9-year-old, according to TMZ.

It is unknown at this time if the families will accept Kodak’s offer.

Kodak was one of 143 pardons and clemency grants that Trump announced in the final hours of his administration, The New York Times reported.

The rapper was serving time for falsifying paperwork he used to obtain a firearm, according to Bloomberg.

Rapper Lil Yachty and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson both lobbied Trump to pardon Kodak.

Kodak himself said in a since-deleted tweet that he would donate $1 million to charity if he was freed.

“He’s in the entertainment world,” Cohen said of the former president in a January interview with The Times.

“He’s got a style that’s similar in terms of the way that he carries himself, and a lot of rappers and people in the industry relate to that.”

