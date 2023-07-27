A new report explains why Melania Trump has yet to join her husband on the campaign trail as he makes his bid for a return to the White House.

Since her endorsement of former President Donald Trump’s run during an interview in May, she hasn’t made any appearances on his behalf.

The New York Times interviewed a dozen of Melania’s former associates, campaign aids, friends and others who discussed the reasons behind her withdrawal from the public sphere.

According to the report, the former first lady remains steadfastly loyal to her husband and supportive of his campaign.

That said, she isn’t planning on attending many of his events until 2024, the Times said.

In fact, as of now, she rarely even leaves Mar-a-Lago. Melania Trump prefers to keep to herself.

In terms of social media, all she currently seems interested in is promoting her NFTs and memorabilia.

There are many reasons for the shift, according to the Times’ sources, including the former first lady’s distrust of the establishment media and numerous frayed relationships, including those with former advisers, friends and even fellow members of the Trump family.

Specifically, the report said Melania Trump’s relationship with stepdaughter Ivanka Trump and Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, has become, at times, strained.

Another reason she prefers staying out of the spotlight is that she loves to keep the media guessing as to what her next move is, the Times said.

“She’s the most obviously unknowable first lady,” author and journalist Kate Anderson Brower told the Times.

“There’s something radical about it,” Brower said. “First ladies are expected to want to please people, and I’m not sure she really cares.”

Political consultant and former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway offered the Times her perspective as well.

“I know few people as comfortable in their skin as Melania Trump,” Conway said.

“She knows who she is and keeps her priorities in check. Melania keeps them guessing, and they keep guessing wrong.”

So, though Melania Trump plans on joining the campaign sometime next year, don’t be surprised if she jumps in beforehand.

After all, she likes to keep them guessing.

